Kid Rock sees a ‘shift’ in Hollywood to embrace Trump without hesitation: ‘Now they feel it's safe…’

Kid Rock ignited the energy at President-elect Donald Trump’s MAGA Victory Rally on Sunday, bringing a powerful performance to the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Kicking off his set with a rendition of Sweet Home Alabama, the rockstar transitioned into his 2022 anthem We The People, urging unity with lyrics that resonated with the crowd. Before hitting the stage, Kid Rock also shared his thoughts on the changing energy he's witnessed in both Washington, D.C. and Hollywood during an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend. Kid Rock noted Hollywood's growing support for Trump and expressed optimism about the future. He performed at Trump's MAGA Victory Rally on Sunday. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)

Kid Rock on Hollywood’s embracement of Trump

In talks with the hosts–Lawrence Jones, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Kid Rock shared, “It feels like the rebirth of our nation.” Referring to the championship fight which featured Trump supporters like Elon Musk, Dana White, and the musician as well, he said, “Felt like that at the UFC fight after the election, everybody was together, you know, walking to the ring,” as reported by Fox News. He continued, “There's just this overwhelming sense … you've heard it a million times, that America's back.”

Kid Rock also highlighted that since Trump’s victory Hollywood has embraced him as the leader of the country and is not hesitant to exhibit their support. He humorously added, “Now they feel it's safe to go in the water after dipping their toe in it for four to eight years. I mean, welcome to the party, like I've said. Better to have them on board than not.”

Carrie Underwood who was known to be far removed from political scenes shocked many when she announced her performance at Trump’s inauguration, last week. Moreover, Jason Aldean, a loyal supporter of Trump and rapper Nelly was also scheduled to play at the Liberty Ball.

Kid Rock believes there’s a ‘whole shift’

During the interview, Kid Rock shared, “There's a whole change in the air, there's a whole shift in everything.” He continued, “[People] saw what he did the first time. And when you really look at the facts and the numbers and how great it was, and it's only going to be better from there. The feeling's everywhere. Especially if you're on our side – it's through the roof. But I think people, all reasonable people, I feel, you know, are understanding, just if we would have got a reasonable Democrat."

Kid Rock added, “Like, it's OK … we think differently on a lot of things, but if you're a reasonable person, and I really got to stress ‘reasonable,’ because Lord knows there are some fruitcakes out there."