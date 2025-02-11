Serena Williams' husband breaks silence on her Super Bowl appearance

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has weighed in on her Super Bowl appearance. The Reddit co-founder took to social media following her wife's cameo at Sunday's big game, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs by 40 - 22, to share his thoughts on the halftime show. Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian stand during player introductions before a match between Los Angeles Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian breaks silence after Super Bowl halftime show

On Sunday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner appeared made a cameo during Kendrick Lamar's set at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show. Ohanian shared a series of photos of his view from the VIP suite at the Caesars Superdome on X, along with the message, “Pretty fantastic halftime show.”

The 37-year-old rapper's performance was highly anticipated due to his ongoing feud with the Canadian rapper. Williams' decision to dance to the infamous Drake diss track at the NFL championship left netizens surprised, as she reportedly dated Drake in 2011, per the New York Post.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith blasted the tennis champ, saying, “If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a**, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me.” “What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye,” the television personality added.

In the wake of the buzz around Williams' dance moves during Lamar's Not Like Us performance, Ohanian shared another post on X, writing, “Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music.”

Meanwhile, Williams also shared her thoughts online following the controversial performance on Sunday. “Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!” she wrote on X. She later returned to the platform to show support for Taylor Swift after the pop singer was mercilessly booed by the crowd during the game.