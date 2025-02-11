McDonald's launches Angel Reese special meal, here's what to know

Angel Reese has become the first female athlete to partner with McDonald's for a special meal. The company unveiled its newest menu item in collaboration with the WNBA star in a Super Bowl ad featuring the Chicago Sky forward, Breanna Stewart, and Lisa Leslie. On Monday, the fast-food giant made the special meal available to customers for both in-store and app purchases. FILE - Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) follows the play during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)(AP)

Angel Reese x McDonald's: Here's what to know

The 22-year-old announced her McDonald's collaboration back in January in a press release that said, “McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020.”

“It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams,” it added, per USA Today.

What's included in Angel Reese special meal deal?

The Angel Reese special meal includes a “Quarter Pounder topped with cheese, bacon, onions, pickles,” a new smoky Bold BBQ sauce, a serving of french fries and a “Hi-C Orange Lavaburst to drink or soft drink of your choice,” per the outlet. The meal will be available for a limited time only, with its price varying across different locations.

Reactions to Angel Reese McDonald's meal

Grammy-nominated rapper Latto congratulated Reese on her McDonald's collaboration, sharing a photo of herself posing with the special meal. The WNBA star replied to the rapper by reposting the Instagram story along with the message, “Big mama so pretty.” Stewart and Leslie, too, celebrated the launch of the Angel Reese special meal on their Instagram stories.