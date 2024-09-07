Angel Reese blasts Caitlin Clark fans who ‘made AI pictures of her naked’

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese recently launched her debut podcast, ‘Unapologetically Angel,’ and true to her promise, she addressed several controversial topics, including her relationship with fellow WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark and the challenges she's faced from Clark's “disrespectful” fanbase. FILE - LSU's Angel Reese, left, and Iowa's Caitlin Clark, right, pose for a photo before the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will once again step into the spotlight during All-Star Weekend with their matchup against Team USA. (AP / Adam Hunger)

The narrative surrounding both WNBA stars has extended beyond basketball, driven by the fervour of their fanbases.

The 22-year-old Chicago Sky star revealed a recent seven-game losing streak and a 100-81 loss to the Fever, where Clark had a standout performance with 31 points. Some fans have even gone so far as to follow her home, making her feel unsafe. “But when it comes to death threats... I'm talking about people have come down to my address, following me home, it's come down to that,” Reese shared.

ALSO READ| Record-breaking ticket prices for Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese's final matchup: Game-changing WNBA impact hard to deny

“People have made A.I. pictures of me naked. They have sent it to my family members,” she revealed.

“My family members, and uncles are sending it to me, like, 'Are you naked on Instagram?' It sucks to see that, and it’s really hard that I have to go through that, and now seeing other players even having to go through that.”

Reese says Clark doesn't ‘stands on any’ kind of racisim

The two players' careers have become closely linked since their college basketball days, with Reese playing for LSU and Clark for Iowa.

During her podcast, Reese was candid about her respect for Clark as a player and dispelling “there’s never been beef”. “She's a good player,” Reese remarked, even suggesting that they could one day be teammates.

It's just that “We’ve talked trash to each other at AAU (Basketball), like that. It’s been that,” she said.

ALSO READ| Caitlin Clark joins Steph Curry, Michael Jordan as the only other Bball rookie to record THIS feat

Reese highlighted the overwhelming support Clark receives from her followers, particularly those in Iowa and Indiana, where she now plays for the Fever. While she respects their loyalty, Reese also shared her frustrations, expressing, “I think it's really just the fans -- her fans, the Iowa fans, now the Indiana fans that ride for her and I respect that, but sometimes it's very disrespectful.”

“I think there's a lot of racism when it comes to it, and I don't believe she stands on any of that.”

“No hate. We’re going to play on the same team one day, I’m sure,” the Chicago Sky star predicted.