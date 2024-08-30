Record-breaking ticket prices for Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese's final matchup: Game-changing WNBA impact hard to deny

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will face off for the fourth and final time this WNBA 2024 season on Friday, August 30. Their collegiate rivalry has made for a hard-hitting and record-breaking entertainment extravaganza, injecting the sport with spicy on-court action this year. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts after fouling Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Getty Images via AFP)

Indubitably, the epic showdown between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky star rookies has drawn in considerable viewership, with the former taking a 2-1 victory lap. Will the Fever maintain that winning edge over Sky? Only time will tell.

What we do know so far is that the game-changing head-to-head rivalry has already broken another record ahead of the matchup. The Friday Fever vs Sky game is reportedly the most expensive WNBA clash on record, as listed by TickPick, with an average ticket price set at $334.

Ticket prices soar to four digits for Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's final matchup

The cherry on top is that it doesn't end there. As reported by TMZ, ticket prices have blown up to explosive four-digit numbers.

A representative for Gametime, an app that helps fans find last-minute tickets, told the outlet that the average price for the Wintrust Arena game tickets shot up to $1,045 on Thursday afternoon. Snagging a premium seat is another uphill battle that could go all the way up to $2,013.

If these are some hard-to-digest facts, the bigger picture will hit you harder once you compare the seat prices for other games happening on Friday. The reality check settles in once you realise that the cheapest sets for those matchups are only set at $15 apiece.

WGNTV's previously compiled information from secondary market sites shows soaring median prices listed as $845 on StubHub, $2,056 on SeatGeek, and $2,825 on Ticketmaster. The skyrocketing four-digit prices are well over the previous record set by the duo's second game in June when Tix prices averaged $253.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's final match of this season will begin at 7:30 pm ET on Friday.