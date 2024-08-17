Caitlin Clark joins Steph Curry, Michael Jordan as the only other Bball rookie to record THIS feat

Indiana Fever triumphantly took over the basketball court in Indianapolis on Friday, August 16, securing a 98-89 victory against Phoenix Mercury in its first WNBA game on the heels of the Olympic break. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Standout rookie Caitlin Clark proved to be one of the most stellar assets of the game while registering another historic feat in her own right. Scoring 29 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds, she is now the first WNBA rookie to record at least 25 points / 10 assists / 5 rebounds in multiple games.

Looking sharp on the court despite the long break, the All-Star guard's explosive record has also landed her right next to NBA greats Steph Curry and Michael Jordan.

The first overall pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals per match, according to SI.com. The Iowa native has been shooting 40.9 from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 27 games.

Caitlin Clark joins exclusive stats list only featuring NBA greats Steph Curry and Michael Jordan

Her August 16 score is now one point shy of her career-high. ESPN's SportsCenter noted, “Caitlin Clark has been BALLING in her last two WNBA games." The stats board speaks volumes about her life-changing presence in the sport. The glorious feat has made her one of only three rookies in NBA/WNBA history to have recorded 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 10 assists on 70% TS (True Shooting Percentage) multiple times, @WarriorsMuse reported after the Friday game.

WNBA rookie standoff: Caitlin Clark takes on Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi

Clark's new milestone achievement is extra poetic. The Friday game marked her fourth game with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists, and in doing so, she surpassed Mercury's Diana Taurasi record as a rookie while playing against her.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Taurasi represented the USA women's basketball, becoming the first player in history to participate in six Olympic Games. Like Clark, she was drafted by her WNBA team first overall two decades ago.

However, struggling to regain her form after her Paris return, Taurasi ended with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 turnovers.

League punishment looms in her fate as the 42-year-old Mercury player was handed her sixth technical foul of the 2024 WNBA season. Assessed a technical foul for arguing with a referee during her matchup against Clark, Taurasi is now one call away from a one-game suspension.

Meanwhile, Clark fans can tune in to see their favourite suit up for more WNBA action on Sunday against the Seattle Storm.