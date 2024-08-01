Not ‘bummed’ Caitlin Clark is cheering for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics: ‘I watched USA Women yesterday’

Indiana Fever and WNBA icon Caitlin Clark, though not selected for the US women's basketball team, is supporting Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Indiana Fever guard shared her excitement with reporters on July 30. Caitlin Clark #22 of Team WNBA looks on in the second half during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. Alex Slitz/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Alex Slitz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“I watched USA Women yesterday. That was fun. I watched USA men. I try to watch as much as I can,” Clark said.

“Obviously, the perfect time is during practice with the time change in Paris, so maybe Christie [Sides] should cancel practice so I can watch more of the Olympics.”

Team USA women's basketball is set to face Belgium on August 1 in their second matchup of the Paris Games, following a victory over Japan on July 29 with a score of 102-76.

Caitlin Clark doesn't feel ‘bummed’ for not being in the national team

When asked if she felt “bummed” about not being on the team, the 22-year-old basketball prodigy expressed, “I think the break's definitely been good. I mean, it's certainly cool. It's like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you're only going to ever get in four years. So, I wouldn't say I'm necessarily bummed.”

“I think it gives you something to work for, for sure, and something to dream of,” she added.

"And [in] four years, you can be there, and four years comes fast," she continued. “It makes me think of like that's your time in college. And I feel like I was just a freshman in college. So it shows you that you know you got to start working now if you want that to be your dream in four years.”

“So I think that's just that's it for me is like, you know, work hard, and hopefully you can be there,” Clark stated.

Clark, who became the NCAA Women's Basketball all-time leading scorer with the Iowa Hawkeyes, was selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15.