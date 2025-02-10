The Super Bowl 2025 saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs by 40 - 22. Taylor Swift, who attended the big game in support of her beau, Travis Kelce, faced a harsh reception from the crowd at the Caesars Superdome. The singer was pictured looking stressed as the Eagles denied the Chiefs the historic NFL “three-peat.” Taylor Swift during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Getty Images via AFP)

In addition to her team's devastating loss, the Cruel Summer hitmaker was mercilessly booed by her haters. Footage of the shocking moment has since been making rounds on the internet, with experts decoding her expressions and what she said at the time. Here's what they revealed:

Lip reader reveals what Taylor Swift said after being booed at Super Bowl

In an interview with the Mirror US, lip reader NJ Hickling revealed that Swift was caught off guard by the booing. The 35-year-old was sitting next to her friend and rapper, Ice Spice, when the camera panned towards her, showcasing her on the big screen.

As the crowd erupted into boos, the Midnights singer was wide-eyed and visibly shocked. While the footage does not include an audio of Swift's response, she was seen saying something to those around her. Hickling told the outlet that she said, “Aww what, what's going on?”

Expert decodes Taylor Swift's expressions after being booed

Annie Särnblad, a microexpressions expert, weighed in on Swift's reaction after being booed at the Super Bowl in a video shared on her Instagram page. Highlighting the Love Story hitmaker's wide eyes, she said, “We human beings widen our eye aperture when we are afraid or surprised,” adding, “So fear pulls back the upper eyelids hard, and surprise tends to open them up a little bit softer.”

The expert urged her viewers to notice the “vulnerability on her [Swift's] chin” as she “squeezes and puckers her chin.” “And I feel like there's even just a little lift of the squeezing of the skin next to the nose and a deepening of the nasal labial furrow, which we see in disgust, or in this case, discomfort,” she added.