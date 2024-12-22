Christmas Matchday: A look at Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans rivalry

The Christmas Gameday is bringing a treat for the NFL fans as the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens get ready to take on the CJ Stroud-led Houston Texans. The AFC rivals will square off on Christmas Day as one of the double header games along with festivities. Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Ravens, who defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 16, are joint AFC North leaders along with them. They reached the conference championship game last year and will want to go beyond this time.

The Texans, on the other hand, are a resurgent force since last season when they got CJ Stroud as their quarterback in the draft. They are atop the AFC South and look set to make it to the playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans rivalry: Head to Head

The Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans rivalry is a relatively new one and pretty lopsided at that. Both the teams first met in 2002, which was also the Texans’ debut season in the NFL.

They have met each other on the football field on 14 occasions in history and the Ravens have won it a whopping 12 times. The last time they met was in the AFC Divisional playoff last season and the Ravens emerged victorious.

Lamar Jackson has faced the Texans twice in his career and is yet to finish on the losing side. In fact, the last time the Ravens lost to their Christmas rivals was back in 2014.

All records aside, the Texans have done well with CJ Stroud under center. So don't be surprised if the AFC South leaders finally turn the page in the rivalry.

With both the teams being big playoff contenders, the Christmas matchday looks like a mouth-watering affair. Pair it up with the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup, it is indeed Christmas for the NFL fans. And we didn't even start about Beyonce’s Christmas halftime show.