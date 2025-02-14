Jacksonville Jaguars slam Pittsburgh Steelers looking for Trevor Lawrence rumours as ‘ridiculous’

The Jacksonville Jaguars have put to bed the rumours that Pittsburgh Steelers were inquiring about star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who called the speculation “ridiculous” and said there's “no chance” they are leaving the QB. Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks back to the huddle against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Ryan Burr of the Big Ten Network reported that the Steelers had reached out to Jacksonville regarding a possible trade for Lawrence. He claimed the information came directly from a source within the Jaguars' organization.

Speaking to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, a Jaguars spokesperson stated that there was “no chance” they would consider trading Lawrence. “Circling back, Jaguars source said no conversation with the Steelers regarding a potential trade for Trevor Lawrence took place,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ| Did Travis Kelce ‘give up’ mid-Super Bowl? Patrick Mahomes fans outraged over viral video

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero later reinforced Jacksonville’s denial, appearing on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ to stress that the trade rumours were completely “fake”.

Lawrence last season with Jacksonville Jaguars wasn't smooth

Lawrence's 2024 season proved difficult because he participated in only 10 games until his left shoulder required season-ending surgery to fix the AC joint. A Week 13 Houston Texans-Azeez Al-Shaair hit resulted in a concussion for Lawrence.

Through his quarterback duties, Lawrence accumulated 2,045 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions, alongside a 60.6% completion rate.

Lawrence received a five-year $275 million extension from the Jaguars as part of their commitment to having him as their franchise quarterback. The deal, which ties him to Jacksonville through 2029, includes a no-trade clause, so he can't move willingly. At the time of signing, he also matched the highest average annual salary in NFL history.

ALSO READ| NFL Commissioner planning to revamp the game next season with these moves

Since taking over as the Jaguars' head coach, Liam Coen has stressed his excitement about working with Lawrence. “This league is still about scoring,” Coen told Jacksonville reporter Brett Martineau. “It’s about quarterback development and scoring points. It’s so much about Trevor. How do we make his job easier? He’s the future of our organization. He wants the responsibility, but we have to help him.”