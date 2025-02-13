Did Travis Kelce ‘give up’ mid-Super Bowl? Patrick Mahomes fans outraged over viral video

Travis Kelce reportedly “gave up” on quarterback Patrick Mahomes at a moment in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, per a highlight clip. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) walk off the field at the halftime break during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP)

The Chiefs saw their hopes for three consecutive championships end when the Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-22 triumph over them in New Orleans Sunday night. During the game, the Chiefs found themselves behind by 34-0 until they put together their points in the later stages of the match.

Mahomes threw two costly interceptions, including a pick-six, and was sacked six times in what became a bruising defeat. As the game slipped away, Kelce’s apparent lack of effort on was visible in the surfaced video with fans spitting fire.

A 19-sec footage posted on Reddit captured the third quarter when Mahomes, under immense pressure, scrambled to escape three Eagles defenders near the 40-yard line. Kelce, positioned at the bottom of the screen, was seen throwing his hands up in frustration rather than engaging in the play. When Mahomes eventually made a desperate dash for a first down, Kelce remained motionless, allowing Eagles linebacker Oren Burks to deliver a crushing hit on the quarterback.

Fans were quick to Kelce's lack of sportsmanship

“Kelce played like a 35 YO TE that's been riding the high of success for a long time who just crashed back to reality. He was slow, winded and looked disinterested,” one Redditor commented.

“Every time the camera cut to him he looked sadder and wetter,” another added.

One piped in, “dude looked like he didn’t give a f**k before half time. Which is shocking to me, dude seemed fired up in previous big games as far as I can remember. Regardless this is perfect for my Gronk bias.”

Kelce had a quiet performance, recording just four catches for 39 yards. Following the Chiefs’ disappointing finish, the star tight end admitted he is considering retirement.

“The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and these Super Bowls, that means I'm playing an extra three games than everybody else in the entire league,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode of ‘New Heights’ with his brother Jason Kelce.

“That's a lot of wear and tear on your body and it's a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand, every challenge that you set up for yourself. That process can be grueling, it can weigh on you.

“I'm gonna take some time to figure it out,” he said.