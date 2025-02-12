Kylie Kelce shares how Travis Kelce revealed he was dating Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce is spilling the beans on how her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, told his family about Taylor Swift. During her Wednesday appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 32-year-old explained that the news about the Chiefs tight end and Cruel Summer hitmaker's relationship “did not hit the group chat.” Kylie Kelce opens up on how Travis Kelce told her about dating Taylor Swift(Instagram, AFP)

Kylie Kelce reveals how Travis Kelce told her and Jason about Taylor Swift

When asked by host Alex Cooper if her family were informed about Travis dating Swift in “some capacity,” Kylie said, “We were not.” The soon-to-be mother-of-four remained tight-lipped about specific details but admitted she and her husband, Jason Kelce, “knew before everyone else knew.”

The internet personality noted that she and the former Philadelphia Eagles centre “found out together” upon being pressed further by Cooper. “Jase and I found out together, but we knew before they hard launched with her going to a game,” she said, referring to the Midnights hitmaker's first-ever appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

“The world saw you and Taylor meet obviously for the first time at the Chiefs and Bills game. Was that the first time you guys met?” Cooper asked. To this Kylie said, “Yes,” before recalling the “silly” stories about her first meeting with the 35-year-old singer.

In the lead-up to her meeting with the pop icon, many speculated that Kylie was deliberately avoiding her. Putting an end to those rumours, she said, “People are deeply disturbed by this. There was, like, all this stuff leading up to it [the meeting] about, ‘Well, why haven’t they met, they’re avoiding each other.’ I’m not avoiding anyone.”

Kylie further said that at the time, she was open to meeting “anybody,” but especially “someone that Travis is dating.” “It was funny to me because I kept saying to people, ‘I didn’t meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jase and I were dating.’” she explained.

“And she is busy,” Kylie said of Swift, referencing her record-breaking Eras tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024. “It is just so silly to me that that was the story that was written,” she remarked before recalling her and Jason's at-home double date with Swift and Travis.