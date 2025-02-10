Taylor Swift reinvents monkey puppet meme as her reaction to emphatic booing at Super Bowl goes viral

Taylor Swift's response to being booed at the Caesars Superdome during the Super Bowl went viral, making her an instant meme. Taylor Swift was spotted giving the shocking side look and then speaking to her pal after being booed by from Eagles' fans.(X)

The 35-year-old singer made her first appearance on the jumbotron on Sunday and was greeted with fervent jeering, leaving her stunned.

The incident took place before the Kansas City Chiefs, led by her boyfriend Travis Kelce, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following booing from Eagles' fans, the singer was spotted giving the shocking side look and then speaking to her pal.

As her reaction went viral on social media, many people compared her side eye moment, which has now become a meme, with the monkey puppet meme from the Japanese children's TV show Ōkiku naru Ko.

Sharing the singer's look, one wrote on X: “Lmao on my god! Taylor Swift nailed this meme.”

“Who did it better,” another wrote, sharing the similar comparison.

“HAHHAHAHAHHA whoever made this is a genius,” a third user chimed in, while the fourth one stated, “my new favourite taylor swift reaction meme #superbowl.”

Trump trolls Taylor Swift

On Sunday, Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. While he attended the event with some of his family members, he wasted no time in making fun of the singer on Truth Social.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” the POTUS wrote.

Also Read: Ivanka Trump's son Theodore's behavior around grandpa Donald at Super Bowl catches netizens attention; ‘Little SS’

Trump also posted video showing Swift being jeered from both sides of the stadium, drawing a comparison to the applause he received when he arrived on the jumbotron prior to the playing of the national anthem.

However, her friend Serena Williams defended her, writing on X: “I love you @taylorswift13 don't listen to those boo!!”

According to an expert on body language, Taylor provided Travis with “grim support,” reported Daily Mail.