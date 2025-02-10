Ivanka Trump's son Theodore's behavior around grandpa Donald at Super Bowl catches netizens attention; ‘Little SS’

First daughter Ivanka Trump's youngest kid's behaviour around his grandfather Donald Trump during the 2025 Super Bowl has caught netizens' attention, making him a viral star. Ivanka Trump, 43, took her son Theodore, 7, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.(X)

On Sunday night, Ivanka, 43, took her son Theodore, 7, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Meanwhile, a video of Theodore strolling on the field alongside President Trump was posted to X and many users were excited to see how protective he appeared of his grandfather.

Ivanka's son looked around anxiously as Trump halted to shake hands with a few people while they were strolling on the field.

Theo appeared to be watching everyone who came into contact with his grandfather, making sure that everything was safe.

Trump attended this year's Super Bowl despite two failed assassination attempts on him during last year's presidential campaign.

Also Read: Kanye West X account deleted? Elon Musk fumes as rapper thanks him for ‘allowing me to vent’ against Taylor Swift

Netizens say Theodore may become Secret Service agent

Several X users made jokes about how young Theodore can become a good Secret Service agent.

“They’re recruiting for the Secret Service young now,” one user quipped.

“That kid in green looks like he’s full-on bodyguard detail. (Or maybe the president is just blocking him getting to his seat.)” another wrote.

“Who is the boy? Sorry for being naïve, he is kinda cute and so alert. Looks like a little SS,” a third user reacted.

“Cute kid. He looks like he was afraid he or grandpa might be targeted. The assassination attempts likely traumatized him,” the fourth user commented.

Trump creates history by becoming first president to attend Super Bowl

In addition to Donald, Ivanka, and Theo, some other members of Trump family, including Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, attended the game

Trump created history after becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl game.

At the New Orleans Superdome, the POTUS walked confidently onto the playing field to shake hands with local police officers and players before the game.

In addition, he waved to the applauding throng and posed for pictures with emergency personnel and kin of the victims of the Bourbon Street attack, which took place on New Year's eve.