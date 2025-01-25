Ivanka Trump poses alongside husband Jared Kushner and their 3 kids at White House | Photos

Ivanka Trump posed for photos at the White House with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children. The first daughter took to social media Thursday to share the new family photos, which were taken inside Donald Trump's residence on Tuesday. Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids posing for family photo at the White House(Instagram/ Ivanka Trump)

Ivanka Trump shares new family photos taken at White House

The 43-year-old captioned the carousel of photos shared on Instagram with three red heart emojis. The first slide shows a group photo of herself, Kushner, their children, Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 8, Eric Trump and Lara Trump with their son Eric Jr., 7, and daughter Carolina, 5, and Tiffany Trump with her husband Michael Boulos.

For the sweet photos, Ivanka twinned with her teen daughter in matching red coats and black boots. Meanwhile, the president's youngest daughter, who is pregnant with her first child, covered her baby bump in a maroon coat. The second photo highlights a mother-daughter moment as Ivanka posed with Arabella, wearing matching outfits.

The next couple of photos included a group photo of Ivanka and Jared's three kids. The former advisor to Trump concluded her post with a photo of her family attending the president's inaugural prayer service that took place at the Washington National Cathedral.

Ivanka's latest photos left netizens in awe as several complimented her and her family. “Your children are all beautiful and have really grown up,” commented one user. “May the LORD bless you with wisdom, protection, and grace for the days ahead. This is my heartfelt wish for you. Shalom from Germany,” another user said.

Several others congratulated her on the Trump family's “comeback” to the White House. “Pure class back in the White House! So refreshing! MAGA 2025” commented a supporter, while one more chimed in with, “America’s favorite First Family is back and We are thrilled! MAGA.”