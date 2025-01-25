Audrey Hepburn's son breaks silence on Ivanka Trump's inaugural ball gown, ‘It is no wonder…’

Ivanka Trump broke the internet with her custom Givenchy gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn at Donald Trump's inaugural ball. On Monday, the 43-year-old stole the show in the Haute Coutre dress, which was a re-creation of the Hollywood icon's look in the 1954 film Sabrina. Sean Hepburn Ferrer is now opening up on the tribute to his mother. Ivanka Trump and Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn's son reacts to Ivanka Trump's tribute to his mother

In an interview with Daily Mail, the 64-year-old noted that Ivanka's tribute to his mother did not surprise him. “It is no wonder that growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name she chose to draw inspiration from her, to seek the ultimate elegance and class reference, for an occasion such as this one – the inauguration and the 32nd anniversary of our mother’s passing and, most of all, Martin Luther King’s day,” Sean told the outlet.

“What a cocktail!” he said of the day Ivanka chose to pay homage to Audrey. Sean went on to reflect on his mother's undying legacy, saying, “Over the past 71 years her legacy has grown to become transgenerational and transnational.” “Her elegance, which has its roots in her inner beauty and spirit, is often a reference point, an anchor, for many celebrities, actresses and models in these times in which we appear to have somewhat lost our way,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ivanka too honoured the late actress' in a statement shared by a White House rep to Page Six. The insider said that the former advisor to Trump was “honoured” to wear the gown and “incredibly grateful [to the] Arnault family and the Givenchy atelier for creating this masterpiece, capturing the original artistry and elegance with remarkable precision and craftsmanship.”

“Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka,” the rep continued, adding that Ivanka “views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life,” per the outlet.