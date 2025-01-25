Menu Explore
Indiana man arrested for threatening US President Donald Trump on TikTok

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2025 01:38 AM IST

In one TikTok video, Douglas Thrams said that Trump needed to be killed “and this time don't ... miss,” according to FBI agent Taylor Pletz in a court filing.

An Indiana man, Douglas Thrams, 23, from Goshen, has been arrested for allegedly using TikTok to incite attacks on the government and call for the death of US President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported, citing the FBI.

US President Donald Trump speaks while visiting a neighborhood affected by Hurricane Helene in Swannanoa, North Carolina, on January 24, 2025. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks while visiting a neighborhood affected by Hurricane Helene in Swannanoa, North Carolina, on January 24, 2025. (AFP)

Authorities said Thrams posted a series of threatening videos on the platform this week.

He is currently in custody and awaiting a court appearance on Monday in South Bend, federal court. Thrams does not yet have an attorney to address the charge of using interstate commerce to make threats.

Also Read | Donald Trump's warning to Davos elite: ‘Invest in US or face tariffs’

What did he say?

In one TikTok video, Douglas Thrams said that Trump needed to be killed “and this time don't ... miss,” according to FBI agent Taylor Pletz in a court filing. The comment seemed to reference an assassination attempt on Trump last July in Pennsylvania.

Pletz further said, "In all videos, he is visible, audible and identifiable."

TikTok was initially set to be banned in the US starting Sunday, but Trump paused the ban for 75 days to allow his new administration time to assess national security risks and explore a potential American buyer for the app.

After receiving a time extension from President Donald Trump, TikTok’s Chinese parent company now has just over two months to find a buyer for its U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban. There is already competition for ownership.

Meanwhile, TikTok began restoring its services on Sunday, following President-elect Trump’s pledge to reinstate the app when he takes office on Monday. “Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it,” Trump said at a rally ahead of his inauguration, adding that the US would pursue a joint venture to preserve the app, which is used by 170 million Americans.

Hours before the rally, TikTok informed users, saying, “As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the US”

Earlier, users reported that while the TikTok app had begun returning with basic services, the app was unavailable for download in US app stores late on Sunday.

(With inputs from Associated Press and Reuters)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
