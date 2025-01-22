Ivanka Trump's Audrey Hepburn-inspired ball gown faces internet backlash; critics claim ‘Audrey would have despised her’

day - 47th US President Donald Trump's 2025 Inaugural Ball in Washington, DC was a night full of audacious moments and stunning haute couture. As is customary at such events, attendees showcased their finest formal attire, and Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter, was no different. However, it wasn’t just the dress that garnered attention — it was the controversial choice to wear the gown and its deeper implications that sparked an online backlash (age) Ivanka Trump in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired ball gown

Ivanka chose to wear a recreated version of the iconic gown that Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1954 film Sabrina. The gown, originally designed by the late and iconic Hubert de Givenchy, has been the epitome of gala wear amongst couture connoisseurs for a long time. Ivanka's version, crafted by French fashion house Givenchy, was a white dress featuring black floral embroidery and a brief train — all in an attempt to resemble Hepburn's original buttercup look. She further paired the gown with elbow-length black opera gloves, stiletto heels, a diamond choker, and a chignon — styling choices that were nearly identical to Hepburn’s on-screen ensemble, with only minor tweaks, such as the substitution of white gloves for the original black ones.

Ivanka Trump and Audrey Hepburn

What netizens have to say

Despite Ivanka's intentions to honour Hepburn's classic style, the gown made headlines for reasons other than fashion. Critics immediately voiced their concerns on social media, questioning the execution and the appropriateness of the homage. One X user quipped, “Ivanka's version looks like something from 2015 White House Black Market.” Others were equally vocal, claiming the gown's fabric and embroidery fell short of the sophistication of the original. “The longer I look at the details, the more laughable this becomes,” wrote one netizen. “The texture and the embroidery on Ivanka's version look cartoonish, and it lacks the same finesse. Hepburn is incomparable.”

But the criticism of Ivanka’s gown extended beyond its fashion shortcomings. Some felt, more importantly, that the choice was culturally tone-deaf when considering Hepburn’s legacy. Known for her humanitarian work, the actor was known for her outspoken opposition to the forces of fascism and neo-Nazism; she spent years advocating for children and women as an ambassador for UNICEF, travelling to war-torn regions and using her platform to support international aid efforts. Given Ivanka's association with her father’s administration, which many perceive as controversial for its divisive policies, some netizens saw an irony in the choice of a Hepburn gown. “Audrey would have despised Ivanka and her family,” one person commented, noting Hepburn's legacy of tolerance, values often at odds with the Trump administration's stance on immigration and foreign relations.

This incongruity between Hepburn's anti-fascist, humanitarian values and the political stances associated with the Trump administration was too stark for some to ignore. It is important to note that fashion, especially on such a public stage, carries a lot of weight — and sometimes, what seems like a personal tribute must read through the lens of broader cultural and political implications. As Ivanka discovered, not all tributes are received as intended.