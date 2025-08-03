Jelly Roll makes messy WWE debut at SummerSlam; makes Logan Paul pay for cheap shot - Watch

Jelly Roll's WWE ring debut was nothing but messy. Even before the singer and rapper's entry, several fans in the front row taunted Logan Paul for his ‘outsider’ comment. They held up identical posters reading, ‘Logan Paul is an outsider’. Jelly Roll was paired up with 14-time champion Randy Orton for SummerSlam 2025 as the two faced Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Jelly Roll took on Logan Paul in his WWE ring debut(X)

The match had not even started when Paul took a cheap shot at Jelly Roll, reminding him of the ruthlessness of the WWE world. Randy Orton was quick to intervene. The Viper was also seen arguing with his partner as the two struggled to decide who would start the match against Logan Paul.

Read More: Charlotte Flair mouths at Alexa Bliss after accidental punch at SummerSlam; beats Raquel with final-second move

Paul, who kept laughing and taunting Jelly Roll throughout the match, took the singer very lightly. However, the latter responded by landing a couple of punches, surprising his opponent.

At one point, Logan Paul cleared the announcers' table and laid Jelly Roll on it. Paul, with his glasses on, opened up a couple of Prime bottles and jumped over the table.

Jelly Roll had to be taken away by emergency personnel. His wife, sitting ringside, was visibly worried as Logan Paul kept mocking the singer. However, Jelly Roll mustered some courage and came back into the ring. He did surprise Paul with a couple of moves, including a choke slam, but all was in vain.

Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre won the match.

Read More: 'Why is Triple H here?': Internet asks as Trump restores fitness test in schools with Harrison Butker, RFK Jr watching

Fans were, however, impressed with Jelly Rolle. “Jelly Roll was seriously committed🔥Kudos to him for that, fun match! 👏” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“That was how it was supposed to happen but much respect to Jelly Roll!!!” another person tweeted.

When and Where to Watch SummerSlam 2025 in US and India?

In the US, SummerSlam 2025 airs live on August 2 and 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT) on Peacock, with a pre-show at 3:00 p.m. ET. In India, it streams on Netflix starting August 3 and 4 at 3:30 a.m. IST, spanning two nights. The event takes place at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.