'Why is Triple H here?': Internet asks as Trump restores fitness test in schools with Harrison Butker, RFK Jr watching

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 02:57 am IST

Triple H joined Trump at a bill signing to restore the Presidential Fitness Test, puzzling many online who questioned the WWE exec's presence at the event.

Triple H, former WWE wrestler and the current COO of Vince McMahon's wrestling franchise, joined President Donald Trump as the latter signed an executive order Thursday restoring the Presidential Fitness Test in schools. Along with the former wrestler, Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker, VP JD Vance, and HHS RKJ Jr were among those present.

US President Donald Trump listens as WWE CCO Triple H speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump listens as WWE CCO Triple H speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

However, social media was puzzled to see Triple H at the signing and alleged that they failed to see why the WWE executive should be present for the signing of the fitness bill. "What is he doing here?" - many asked, even Triple H spoke from the podium at the Roosevelt Room, with the POTUS overlooking.

"What's Triple H doing there?" one user wrote.

“What the hell is triple h doing there with donald 🙄” another said.

“Tf Triple H doing there?” said another.

“What in the blue hell is Triple H doing there?” said one.

This story is being updated.

