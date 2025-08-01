'Why is Triple H here?': Internet asks as Trump restores fitness test in schools with Harrison Butker, RFK Jr watching

Triple H, former WWE wrestler and the current COO of Vince McMahon's wrestling franchise, joined President Donald Trump as the latter signed an executive order Thursday restoring the Presidential Fitness Test in schools. Along with the former wrestler, Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker, VP JD Vance, and HHS RKJ Jr were among those present. US President Donald Trump listens as WWE CCO Triple H speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

However, social media was puzzled to see Triple H at the signing and alleged that they failed to see why the WWE executive should be present for the signing of the fitness bill. "What is he doing here?" - many asked, even Triple H spoke from the podium at the Roosevelt Room, with the POTUS overlooking.

