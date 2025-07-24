Tennessee Titans give update in regards to Will Levis’s return; See possible replacements

The Tennessee Titans’ quarterback bid took a dramatic turn on Monday (July 21) when the team officially announced that Will Levis will be sitting out this season as he undergoes surgery on his throwing shoulder. The Titans announced Will Levis will sit out the 2025 season for shoulder surgery. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP)

Titans’ official announcement

“After consulting with doctors and his representatives, Will Levis has decided to undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2025 season. We support his decision to focus on his long-term health. He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery,” the team wrote in an announcement post on X.

Over the past two seasons, Levis started 21 games for the Titans, completing 61 percent of his passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, as reported by Sports Illustrated. With 2023’s second-round pick out of Kentucky officially outside the picture, all pressure will now fall on No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward for the starting quarterback role.

How will this impact the Titans?

Now that Levis is out of the picture, there is officially no more point for Ward to take up the starting quarterback position. The only other options left on the Titans’ roster are Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. Considering how both of them are over the age of 30 and have a combined 2-13 record as starters, it's highly unlikely for them to pose any competition to Ward for the spot. Signing on a veteran, at this point, would do little than act as a backup option for Ward.

"I am always energized – I am playing football," Ward said back in May, per the Titans' website. "I am doing what I love, and not a lot of people can do that in this world. So, I am always going to have energy when I'm on the field." Given how Ward already has a good understanding of the offense, the next six weeks become crucial for him to settle in and prepare for the role.

No official announcement has been made in this regard as of yet.

(By Stuti Gupta)