Venus Williams net worth: What to know about career earnings, properties and more after engagement confirmation

Venus Williams is reportedly engaged to actor-producer Andrea Preti. The 45-year-old tennis star confirmed her engagement to the 37-year-old former model after her first singles match in more than a year on Tuesday, July 22. Venus Williams net worth: Know about her earnings after engagement confirmation (AP/PTI) (AP07_23_2025_000103A)(AP)

As fans rejoice at the news, here’s a look at Venus Williams’ net worth:

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Williams has a net worth of $95 million. Besides her career in sports, she also started her own fashion line, EleVen, in 2007. She released her first book, titled Come to Win on How Sports Can Help You Top Your Profession, in June 2010. She also appeared on various talk shows to promote her book, including The Early Show and Good Morning America.

Williams earned $38 million on the court through 2017, making her the second highest-earning female tennis player of all time, topping Maria Sharapova ($36.5 million). She even put her sister, Serena Williams

($85 million), behind. Williams’ career earnings stood at more than $42 million as of March 2022.

Williams also made a whopping amount from endorsements – between $5 and $10 million per year – off the court.

Williams spent almost $10 million on a secluded waterfront 'retirement home' in 2019. She bought the property, with its own beach and private cottage, for her sister Serena in exclusive Jupiter Island, Florida. While the main house has three bedrooms, the property has two guesthouses, tropical gardens, beautiful ocean views, a pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a bar.

Venus and Serena lived together in a Palm Beach Gardens mansion in Florida during their tennis days. They bought the house for more than $600,000 back in 1998, and 20 years later, they listed it for sale at $2.5 million.

Venus Williams announces engagement

Williams was asked by Rennae Stubbs in a post-match interview, "You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback? You’re happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?"

"My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing," Williams replied.

"There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill," she added. "Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play."