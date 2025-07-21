Venus Williams misses sister Serena ahead of DC Open return: ‘We always did everything together’

As Venus Williams prepares for her return at the DC Open, one thing is clear: her heart is not just in the game. It is with her sister. Serena may have retired from professional tennis nearly two years ago, but for Venus, the sport never feels quite the same without her. When reporters asked her about a recent video showing Serena drilling powerful groundstrokes like the old days, Venus Williams lit up, the Associated Press reported. Not with surprise, but with that familiar mix of admiration and longing. Venus hasn’t played a tour match since March 2024, when she lost in the opening round in Miami.(Instagram/Venus Williams)

‘If she were here, this would be perfect’

“I keep telling my team. The only thing that would make this better is if she were here,” Venus Williams said. She didn’t need to explain who she meant. “We always did everything together. So of course I miss her,” she added, per AP.

She knows better than to speculate on a comeback. “If she comes back,” Williams said, adding, “I’m sure she will let you all know.”

A hit around, just like old times

Williams mentioned a recent practice session where Serena showed up for a while. It was nothing serious—just sisters doing what they have done since childhood. Even after time away, Serena's ball-striking was as sharp as ever.

“She can take six months off and she clocks it clean. You can’t teach that. She is just so good,” Venus Williams said.

Venus Williams keeps showing up

Now 45, Venus hasn’t played a tour match since March 2024, when she lost in the opening round in Miami. As per CNN, her last win came back in 2023 in Cincinnati. She is unranked, officially inactive. People ask why she keeps going. Her answer doesn’t involve records.

“I believe in love. My family, my friends - they keep me grounded,” she said.

The highs and lows, she has seen both. Sometimes the quiet support matters more than the applause.

“They’re there when it is lowest. And they’re there when it’s high, too. That can be hard in its own way. But love - that is what gets you through,” she told CNN.

FAQs:

1. Is Venus Williams playing professional tennis again?

Yes, Venus is returning to competition at the DC Open after more than a year away from the WTA Tour.

2. Did Serena Williams quit tennis for good?

Serena retired in 2022, though she recently posted a practice video that sparked comeback rumors.

3. How old is Venus Williams now?

Venus is 45 years old and is attempting a return on the WTA circuit.

4. What did Venus Williams say about Serena Williams in her interview?

She said the only thing that would make her return better is if Serena were there, adding, “Of course I miss her.”