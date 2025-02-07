Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti engaged? Tennis star sparks buzz with diamond ring

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 07, 2025 11:15 AM IST

Speculation about their engagement arose after Williams was spotted wearing a diamond ring while sharing affectionate moments with Preti in Rome.

Tennis legend Venus Williams has set the rumor mill spinning after being seen wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand while in Rome. The 44-year-old athlete was spotted sharing affectionate moments with Italian actor and filmmaker Andrea Preti, 36, adding fuel to speculation about a possible engagement.

Venus Williams arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_27_2025_000332B)(AP)
Venus Williams arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_27_2025_000332B)(AP)

Venus Williams sparks engagement rumours with diamond ring

Williams and Preti were seen enjoying each other's company outside a tennis training session in Rome. Photos obtained by PEOPLE captured the pair sharing a kiss, with Preti also planting another kiss on Williams’ cheek as she beamed with joy.

Also read: ‘Free Puff’: Kanye West urges Trump to free ‘my brother’ Diddy from jail

Throughout the practice, Williams wore the eye-catching diamond ring, which featured a square-cut center stone with a pavé setting. Preti was also seen watching from the sidelines, further suggesting the two are growing closer.

Relationship timeline

While it remains unclear when Williams and Preti began dating, they were first spotted together in July 2024 during a vacation in Italy. The couple was seen boating along the Amalfi Coast.

Their public appearances have increased in recent months. They were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City, and Williams even shared a Bahamas vacation photo with Preti on her Instagram Stories, calling him “the best company.”

Who is Andrea Preti?

Born in Denmark and raised in Italy, Andrea Preti initially pursued modeling before transitioning into acting. He trained at the Susan Batson Academy in New York City and later ventured into writing and directing. His notable works include the film One More Day, which he wrote, directed, and starred in, as well as appearances in the Italian TV series A Professor and the film Temptation.

Williams has previously dated model Elio Pis and financier Nicholas Hammond, with whom she split in 2019. In a 2022 interview with Glamour UK, she reflected on her single life and her openness to change.

"I've had a single life for a long time, and I think it's really easy to get stuck in that," she shared. “When life changes, you've got to know.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On