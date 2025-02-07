Venus Williams and Andrea Preti engaged? Tennis star sparks buzz with diamond ring

Tennis legend Venus Williams has set the rumor mill spinning after being seen wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand while in Rome. The 44-year-old athlete was spotted sharing affectionate moments with Italian actor and filmmaker Andrea Preti, 36, adding fuel to speculation about a possible engagement. Venus Williams arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_27_2025_000332B)(AP)

Venus Williams sparks engagement rumours with diamond ring

Williams and Preti were seen enjoying each other's company outside a tennis training session in Rome. Photos obtained by PEOPLE captured the pair sharing a kiss, with Preti also planting another kiss on Williams’ cheek as she beamed with joy.

Also read: ‘Free Puff’: Kanye West urges Trump to free ‘my brother’ Diddy from jail

Throughout the practice, Williams wore the eye-catching diamond ring, which featured a square-cut center stone with a pavé setting. Preti was also seen watching from the sidelines, further suggesting the two are growing closer.

Relationship timeline

While it remains unclear when Williams and Preti began dating, they were first spotted together in July 2024 during a vacation in Italy. The couple was seen boating along the Amalfi Coast.

Their public appearances have increased in recent months. They were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City, and Williams even shared a Bahamas vacation photo with Preti on her Instagram Stories, calling him “the best company.”

Who is Andrea Preti?

Born in Denmark and raised in Italy, Andrea Preti initially pursued modeling before transitioning into acting. He trained at the Susan Batson Academy in New York City and later ventured into writing and directing. His notable works include the film One More Day, which he wrote, directed, and starred in, as well as appearances in the Italian TV series A Professor and the film Temptation.

Williams has previously dated model Elio Pis and financier Nicholas Hammond, with whom she split in 2019. In a 2022 interview with Glamour UK, she reflected on her single life and her openness to change.

"I've had a single life for a long time, and I think it's really easy to get stuck in that," she shared. “When life changes, you've got to know.”