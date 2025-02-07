‘Free Puff’: Kanye West urges Trump to free ‘my brother’ Diddy from jail

After making a dramatic statement on the Grammys red carpet and teasing a Super Bowl appearance, Kanye West is back in the headlines, urging Donald Trump to help free Sean "Diddy" Combs. The disgraced music mogul remains in jail on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Ye also aimed Hollywood A-listers and shared an Instagram video of a FaceTime call with Diddy’s son, Christian, doubling down on his plea. Kanye West and Sean Diddy Combs

Kanye West wants Diddy out of jail

Ye took to Twitter late at night, blasting celebrities for allegedly turning their backs on Diddy. "ALL THESE CELEBRITY N***AND B**** he tweeted, accusing Hollywood elites of watching Combs "rot" behind bars without speaking up.

His frustration didn’t stop there. "F*** ALL THAT WOKE S***," he declared, calling out people for being "addicted to complaining" instead of taking action.

West also turned his plea political, tagging President Donald Trump in his effort to "Free Puff." "@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF," he wrote.

Ye also posted a video of himself on a FaceTime call with Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, accompanied by a caption reflecting on fathers, sons, and comedian Dave Chappelle. While his exact reasons for advocating Diddy’s release remain unclear, an interesting detail stands out—aside from his wife, Bianca Censori, the only person Ye follows on Instagram is none other than the artist formerly known as P. Diddy.

Bringing Chris Brown into the mix

In another eyebrow-raising tweet, Kanye referenced Chris Brown’s past controversies, suggesting he regrets not standing up for the singer when the industry tried to "cancel" him. "I WAS coward THEN TOO," he admitted, before declaring loyalty to Brown: "ITS TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF."

West then turned his rage toward corporate America, reigniting his feud with liquor giant Diageo. He lashed out at unnamed Jewish and white executives, claiming they control the industry.

In one of his most incendiary tweets, he dared his critics to come after him:

"WHAT YALL GONE DO? CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL? CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL? FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS? F** ALL YALL N*****. SLAVERY IS A CHOICE. I’M SPEAKING MY MIND NOW. I AIN’T EDITING S*** AGAIN EVER."*

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising moment was Ye’s decision to resurrect his infamous "slavery is a choice" remark.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years? That sounds like a choice," he said in 2018. "Like, you were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? It's like we're mentally imprisoned. I like the word 'imprisoned' because slavery goes too directly to the idea of blacks ... so prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being one race. That we're the human race."