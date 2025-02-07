Tom Brady hints at ‘secret to love’ in cryptic post following Gisele’s Bündchen baby news

Tom Brady is at it again with a well-timed cryptic post. Just a day after news broke that Gisele Bündchen welcomed her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, the former NFL star shared a thought-provoking quote about love and friendship. Tom Brady learnt about Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy even before media reports were out, here's how (Tom Brady/Instagram)

Tom Brady drops 'secret to being loved’ post

The retired NFL star shared an intriguing quote on Instagram on Thursday.

“I really think the secret to being loved is to love,” the post read. “And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend.” Brady, 47, further emphasised the message by adding three heart emojis and writing, “Love this.”

Also read: Taylor Swift ‘feels used’ by Blake Lively for dragging her into Justin Baldoni drama

While it could just be a coincidence, the timing has certainly raised eyebrows—especially since this isn’t the first time Brady’s social media activity has seemed to align with major moments in his ex-wife’s personal life.

Not the first time

This isn’t the first time Brady has shared thought-provoking quotes right after significant developments in Bündchen’s personal life.

Back in October 2024, when the supermodel’s pregnancy was first reported, Brady posted a sunset photo accompanied by The Chicks’ emotional cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” The song, known for its themes of change and reflection, led many to believe he was subtly reacting to the news.

A week later, he shared another cryptic post about facing failures and rising again, quoting: “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena… who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again.”

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years before finalising their divorce in 2022. They share two children: Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. The former quarterback also has a 17-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Bündchen and Valente, her longtime jiu-jitsu instructor, began dating in mid-2023 before welcoming their first child together this year.

Also read: Drew Barrymore reacts to that uncomfortable Martha Stewart interview: ‘I think…’

How Brady reacted to Gisele’s baby news

According to sources, Brady was taken aback by the news of Bündchen having a child with Valente, though he had known their relationship was serious. “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar,” an insider revealed to Page Six.

Despite his initial surprise, Brady has reportedly reached out to Bündchen to congratulate her, showing that he harbors no ill will.

Since the split, Brady has been briefly linked to supermodel Irina Shayk. However, his love life has remained relatively low-profile compared to Bündchen’s.