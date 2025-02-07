Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump to sanction International Criminal Court for ‘targeting’ US, allies

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 07, 2025 12:01 AM IST

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday to put financial and visa sanctions on ICC officials investigating US citizens and US allies.

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) for ‘targeting’ the United States and its allies, including Israel, according to a White House official.

US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Bloomberg)

Also Read: International Criminal Court prepares for possible US sanctions

The order will put financial and visa sanctions on individuals – as well as their family members – for assisting in ICC investigations of American citizens and US allies, the official noted.

Last week, US Senate Democrats blocked an effort by Donald Trump's Republicans to sanction the ICC for arrest warrants against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the latter's ex-defense minister, Yoav Gallant, over Israel's campaign in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu is currently visiting Washington, becoming the first foreign leader hosted by the White House in Trump's second term, which began on January 20.

Trump's sanctions against ICC: Not a first

The war crimes tribunal came under fire during the Republican's first term as well. In 2020, Washington imposed sanctions on Fatou Bensouda, the ICC's then-prosecutor, and one of her top aides, for leading the ICC's investigation into alleged war crimes by American troops in Afghanistan.

The 125-member tribunal, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, is a permanent court which can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression against the territory of member states or by their nationals.

The United States, China, Russia and Israel are not among its members.

(With Reuters inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On