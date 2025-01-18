Sonam Kapoor is the face of Dior Capture campaign; joins stars like Charlize Theron, Venus Williams, Rosamund Pike

After becoming the brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Dior, Sonam Kapoor is adding another feather to her hat. The actor is the new Indian ambassador for the Dior Capture campaign. Sonam Kapoor joins Charlize Theron, Venus Williams, and Rosamund Pike for Dior’s latest Dior Capture campaign.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Indian celebs who are also ambassadors for international luxury brands

She will be joining Dior’s starry lineup, which includes Oscar-winning stars like Charlize Theron and Rosamund Pike, and Wimbledon champion and Olympic gold medallist Venus Williams. Per a statement released by Dior, other stars who are part of the campaign are Glenn Close, Laetitia Casta, and Xin Liu.

Sonam Kapoor joins the Dior Capture campaign

The Dior Capture campaign is the luxury fashion house's first campaign of 2025. Sonam, who stars in the campaign, expressed her excitement in a statement released by Dior. She said, “Dior and I have shared a long-standing relationship, and I’ve always been drawn to how the brand blends its incredible legacy with the pulse of today’s world. It’s about being authentic and also evolving with today’s times, and Dior Capture is just that.”

Sonam Kapoor joins Charlize Theron, Venus Williams, and Rosamund Pike are Dior Capture brand ambassador.

She added, “Through extensive pioneering research, Dior has brought to life this unique serum with Dior’s floral science. Just how Dior Capture expresses the strength of women around the world - irrespective of their backgrounds, stories and life choices - I hope through this campaign, people embrace the best version of themselves - and draw strength from within to get the confidence they need.”

Meanwhile, Dior Capture is a skincare line that’s been rewriting anti-ageing rules for 40 years. “Dior Capture expresses all the strength of women around the world, whatever their backgrounds, their stories and their life choices,” the luxury house said.

Indian stars who are ambassadors for international brands

Apart from Sonam Kapoor, a few other Indian celebrities are brand ambassadors for international luxury brands. Priyanka Chopra is the brand ambassador of Tiffany & Co., Guess, TAG Heuer, Max Factor, and the Italian luxury brand Bvlgari.

Deepika Padukone is the first Indian global ambassador for Louis Vuitton. She is also the brand ambassador of the French luxury brand Cartier. Lastly, Alia Bhatt became the Indian brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Gucci in 2023. Additionally, the global beauty brand L'Oréal Paris announced Alia as their new global brand ambassador last year.