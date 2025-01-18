Want to feel better about your body? Swap fitspiration content with this uplifting trend benefiting women and men

Social media is a space where beauty ideals are curated, consumed and critiqued, but how does the content we engage with impact our body image? A recent study published in Sex Roles shed light on this. It revealed that viewing body-positive content on platforms like Instagram can improve body image outcomes, especially compared to the increasingly popular “fitspiration” (or fitness inspiration) content. [Also read: Breaking free from obesity stigma in New Year 2025: A dietitian's perspective on body positivity, tips to promote it] Study reveals what you should be scrolling on social media to feel better about your body. (File Photo)

The impact of social media on body image

Body image encompasses our thoughts, feelings, and behaviours related to our appearance, which are shaped by sociocultural influences. Gendered beauty standards have long dictated ideals such as thinness for women and hypermuscularity for men, tying physical appearance to self-worth.

Social media amplifies these pressures by promoting aspirational content like fitspiration posts while also hosting movements like body positivity that challenge conventional norms. In the study, researchers Rachel F Rodgers, Susan J Paxton and Eleanor H Wertheim explored how body-positive and fitspiration content affects body image in men and women.

The relentless pressure to meet societal expectations, coupled with personal challenges, can lead to an unhealthy relationship with food and body image.(Freepik )

While the body positivity movement has primarily focused on women, this study expanded its scope to examine its effects on men as well.

The study design

The researchers recruited 509 women and 489 men aged 18-25, all fluent in English and regular social media users where participants were randomly assigned to view one of five types of Instagram content:

Body-positive images

Body-positive quotes

Fitspiration images

Fitspiration quotes

Travel images (used as a neutral control)

Each participant viewed 10 curated posts aligned with societal beauty standards for their gender - such as thin, toned bodies for women and hypermuscular physiques for men. Participants’ responses to the posts, such as their relatability and appeal, were measured alongside their appearance satisfaction and body appreciation, both before and after exposure.

Key findings

1. Body-Positive Content Improves Body Image: Across genders, body-positive content consistently led to better body image outcomes than fitspiration posts. Participants exposed to body-positive images reported higher appearance satisfaction and body appreciation compared to those who viewed fitspiration content.

2. Fitspiration’s Negative Impact: Fitspiration content—whether presented as images or quotes—resulted in reduced appearance satisfaction and body appreciation. This finding underscores the potentially harmful effects of idealised fitness content, even when framed positively.

3. Gender Differences in Response:

For women, body-positive images were linked to improved body appreciation compared to fitspiration images. However, there was no significant difference between body-positive images and quotes.

Overall, men experienced greater benefits from body-positive content, with quotes and images improving their appearance satisfaction and body appreciation. Interestingly, men responded more positively to body-positive images than to fitspiration quotes.

4. Content Format Matters: Visual content, such as images, had a more pronounced impact on participants’ body image than textual quotes. This highlights the unique power of imagery in shaping perceptions of beauty and self-worth.

5. Shifting Aspirations: In the body-positive conditions, participants reported feeling inspired to embrace their natural appearance rather than aspire to unattainable ideals. However, comparisons to others did not significantly mediate the effects of content exposure, suggesting that the benefits of body-positive posts stem from their inclusive and empowering messaging.

Why this matters

The study asserted the importance of fostering social media environments that prioritise diverse and realistic beauty standards because for younger audiences navigating appearance-related pressures, engaging with body-positive content can be a powerful tool for building self-esteem and resilience. However, the research also highlights some limitations.

Since video calls can last for extended periods, prolonged exposure to your own image can foster distorted self-perception and heighten body image concerns.(Shutterstock)

Short exposure times and limited diversity in stimuli might reduce the generalisability of the findings. Nevertheless, the study’s insights are a step toward understanding how social media can be harnessed for positive change.

As we scroll through our feeds, the content we consume can shape how we see ourselves, so by choosing to engage with body-positive posts, we can counteract the pressures of perfection and embrace a healthier, more inclusive view of beauty. In a world where social media often sets the tone for self-worth, a little positivity can go a long way.

So, the next time you are online, remember: the images you choose to view might just transform more than your mood—they could redefine how you see yourself.

Study reference

The research article, “Do Images Speak Louder Than Words? Effects of Body Positive and Fitspiration Quotes and Images on State Body Image in Women and Men,” was co-authored by Rachel F Rodgers, Susan J Paxton and Eleanor H Wertheim.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.