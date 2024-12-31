Breaking free from obesity stigma in New Year 2025: A dietitian's perspective on body positivity, tips to promote it

Obesity is a complex health issue that affects millions of people worldwide. Unfortunately, it is often accompanied by stigma and discrimination, which can have a significant negative impact on individuals' mental health, self-esteem and overall well-being. From shame to self-love: The body positivity guide to 2025.(Photo by Stylish Curves)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, DrRajeshwariPanda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, shared her perspective and asserted that it is crucial to address the stigma associated with obesity and advocate for body positivity.

The impact of stigma and discrimination:

Negative attitudes and stereotypes about obesity can contribute to feelings of shame, guilt, and low self-esteem. Social Isolation: Individuals with obesity may face social isolation and discrimination in various aspects of their lives, including employment, relationships, and healthcare.

Individuals with obesity may face social isolation and discrimination in various aspects of their lives, including employment, relationships, and healthcare. Barriers to Healthcare: Stigma and discrimination can hinder individuals with obesity from seeking necessary healthcare and treatment.

Surround yourself with positive influences: Surrounding yourself with positive influences can have a profound impact on your body image and self-esteem. Seek out friends, family members, and social media accounts that promote body positivity and self-love, and avoid those that make you feel bad about yourself. By surrounding yourself with positive influences, you'll feel more confident and empowered in your skin.(Pinterest)

Promoting body positivity:

It is essential to challenge negative stereotypes and prejudices associated with obesity. Body positivity advocates emphasize that weight is not a reflection of a person's worth or character. Embracing Diversity: Recognising and celebrating the diversity of body shapes and sizes is crucial. Everyone deserves to feel comfortable and confident in their own bodies.

Recognising and celebrating the diversity of body shapes and sizes is crucial. Everyone deserves to feel comfortable and confident in their own bodies. Focusing on Health, Not Weight: Instead of solely focusing on weight loss, it is important to prioritise overall health and well-being. This includes factors such as nutrition, physical activity and mental health.

Instead of solely focusing on weight loss, it is important to prioritise overall health and well-being. This includes factors such as nutrition, physical activity and mental health. Supporting Body Positivity Movements: There are many body positivity movements and organisations that advocate for inclusivity and self-acceptance. Supporting these initiatives can help create a more positive and accepting society.

Celebrate your accomplishments: Whether it's getting a promotion at work, completing a challenging workout, or finally learning a new skill, taking the time to celebrate your accomplishments can help you feel more confident and positive about your body. By focusing on what you can do and what you've achieved, rather than what you look like, you'll develop a more positive body image and embrace self-love.(Pexels)

The role of healthcare professionals:

Empathy and Compassion: Healthcare professionals should approach individuals with obesity with empathy and compassion, avoiding judgmental attitudes.

Healthcare professionals should approach individuals with obesity with empathy and compassion, avoiding judgmental attitudes. Evidence-Based Treatment: Providing evidence-based treatment plans that focus on overall health and well-being, rather than solely on weight loss.

Providing evidence-based treatment plans that focus on overall health and well-being, rather than solely on weight loss. Addressing Stigma Within the Healthcare System: Healthcare providers should be aware of and address the stigma and discrimination that may exist within their own profession.

By promoting body positivity and challenging the stigma associated with obesity, we can create a more inclusive and supportive society for everyone. It is important to remember that everyone deserves to feel confident, accepted, and valued, regardless of their body size.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.