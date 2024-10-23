Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Indian celebs who are also ambassadors for international luxury brands
Sonam Kapoor was announced brand ambassador for Dior today. Here's a look at all Indian celebs who are also ambassadors for international luxury brands.
Sonam Kapoor was announced as the brand ambassador for luxury fashion house Dior today. The star will reportedly wear womenswear creations by creative designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, as per WWD. While Sonam’s appointment in the new role excited netizens, with Diet Sabya calling it a ‘full-circle moment’, the actor isn’t the first Indian star to achieve the feat. Here’s a look at other stars who are brand ambassadors for international luxury fashion houses.
Indian celebs who are brand ambassadors for international luxury brands
Priyanka Chopra
A global icon, Priyanka Chopra is the brand ambassador of several luxury brands. Italian luxury brand Bvlgari appointed Priyanka as their global brand ambassador back in 2021. The actor's long list of luxury brand endorsements also includes names like Tiffany & Co., Guess, TAG Heuer, and Max Factor.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone became the first Indian global ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2020. The actress was appointed as the new brand ambassador of the French luxury brand Cartier in 2022.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt became the Indian brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Gucci in 2023. She is the first Indian to represent the esteemed Italian brand worldwide. Recently, the global beauty brand L'Oréal Paris announced Alia as their new global brand ambassador. She even walked for the beauty label during the Paris Fashion Week.
Ananya Panday
Last year, Ananya Panday became the brand ambassador for the luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo. The actor is also the ambassador for Swarovski India.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, like his better half, Deepika Padukone, represents several international brands. He is the global brand ambassador of luxury brands like Ducati, luxury jewellery brand Tiffany, beverage juggernaut Pepsi, Adidas, and Jack & Jones.
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya has been associated with many luxury brands throughout her career. She is one of the most prominent brand ambassadors of the global beauty label L’Oréal Paris.
