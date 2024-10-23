Sonam Kapoor named Dior's brand ambassador; will wear collections by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri

Dior has named Sonam Kapoor its brand ambassador. The news comes after the Indian film star attended the French multinational fashion house's show at Paris Fashion Week last month. The new appointment is part of the luxury label's ambitions in the rapidly growing Indian market. Sonam Kapoor attends the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Dior announces Sonam Kapoor as its new ambassador

After appointing Sonam in the new role, Dior reportedly said in a statement, “A multitalented personality, the actress, producer and fashion icon henceforth embodies the audacity, grace and elegance of Dior style, femininity constantly reinvented. More than ever, this unique alliance celebrates the powerful cultural ties that have united Dior and India since the very beginning of the house.”

Sonam called her new partnership with Dior a ‘beautiful cultural synergy’ connecting the luxury fashion house to India. The actor told WWD that she is excited for the journey and to see what the future holds. “It’s an honour to be a part of Dior’s story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion. Each of their collections present a truly unique vision with intricate craftsmanship, celebrating heritage in a way that deeply resonates with my own sense of style,” she added.

According to WWD, Sonam will wear collections created by Maria Grazia Chiuri, womenswear creative director at Dior. Additionally, the actor created a total media impact value of USD 2.7 million when she attended the Dior Paris show last month.

Sonam Kapoor attends the Dior Paris Fashion Week show.

In September, Sonam travelled to Paris to attend the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Ready To Wear show during the Paris Fashion Week. The star embraced the gothic aesthetic in an all-black ensemble.

The outfit featured a tailored trench coat with floral cross-stitch embroidery, a voluminous balloon-hem skirt, a structured corset shirt with Mandarin collars and gold-buttoned sleeves, and leather riding boots. She elevated the ensemble with tribal jewellery and striking makeup.