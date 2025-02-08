* Top Trump prosecutor in DC opens probe based on referral from Elon Musk

Trump's top DC prosecutor Martin says Musk has asked him to investigate government employees for stealing property; making threats

Martin's announcement about a probe runs contrary to DOJ internal rules

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, - Ed Martin, President Donald Trump's top federal prosecutor in Washington, announced on Friday he has launched an investigation into government employees accused of stealing property and making threats based on a referral by Elon Musk.

"After your referral, as is my practice, I will begin an inquiry," Martin wrote in a letter made public on X to Musk and Steve Davis, the president of Musk's tunneling enterprise the Boring Company, who has been working with Musk and others at the Department of Government Efficiency .

"If people are discovered to have broken the law or even acted simply unethically, we will investigate them and we will chase them to the end of the Earth to hold them accountable," Martin wrote in the letter, which he posted on X using his personal social media account.

It was not clear what specifically Martin was referring to.

Musk, the world's richest man, has been tasked by Trump to lead a government overhaul that has upended Washington, sparking street protests and multiple lawsuits.

Martin's decision to announce the investigation publicly is highly unusual and appears to run contrary to Justice Department rules about the use of personal social media, which say employees should not discuss sensitive non-public information, or make comments that could impact the outcome of future trials.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office did not have an immediate comment about Martin's post. Friday marked the second time Martin has made posts related to investigations concerning Musk's effort, following a Monday announcement that the FBI was investigating the "targeting" of members of Musk's team.

Before becoming interim U.S. Attorney, Martin advocated for Trump's supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and has said he was there himself.

His legal representation of one former client accused of assaulting police on January 6 has since raised ethical questions, after Reuters reported that he filed a motion with the court as U.S. Attorney to have the charges against his client dismissed.

On Thursday, a legal activist group filed a misconduct complaint against Martin.

