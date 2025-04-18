Serena Williams says the viral Super Bowl moment during Kendrick Lamar's act was ‘absolutely not’ aimed at her ex, Drake

Former tennis player Serena Williams has made it clear that her appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year wasn’t meant to provoke her ex boyfriend, singer-songwriter Drake. In a recent interview with Time magazine, the tennis legend looked back on her cameo at the big game, where she was briefly shown as Kendrick performed Not Like Us, his explosive diss track aimed at the rapper. The performance took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and instantly sparked speculation about whether Serena was intentionally taking a shot at her former flame. Serena Williams has clarified that her surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's performance was not aimed at her boyfriend, Drake.

When asked directly if her appearance was a diss toward Drake, to whom she was romantically linked in the early 2010s, Serena said, “Absolutely not.” She elaborated, “I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could. Obviously I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We've known him for so many years."

Though her cameo stirred conversations online, Serena admitted she still has mixed feelings about it. “I don't know if I regret it or not. I don't know the answer to that,” she said.

The backstory between the two artists goes beyond the Super Bowl moment. In 2022, Drake name-checked Williams in his song Middle of the Ocean, rapping, Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie. Kendrick appeared to respond on Serena’s behalf in Not Like Us, where he directly rapped, better not speak on Serena.

Serena, during the interview, also shared how the halftime collaboration with Kendrick came together. “We've been trying to do something together for ages,” she explained. Their connection traces back to the 2012 London Olympics, where Kendricl admired Williams’ Crip-walk as a proud display of their shared Los Angeles roots. That iconic moment led him to invite her to bring the same vibe to the Super Bowl stage years later.

Despite the speculation, Serena emphasized there was no hidden agenda—just a longtime mutual respect and a shared love for their hometown.