Venus Williams shares her 30-year struggle with fibroids, says she once ‘hugged the toilet bowl’ in pain

Tennis legend Venus Williams has revealed for the first time that she had a long-standing and painful struggle with uterine fibroids, before she underwent surgical intervention for relief. One of the most celebrated athletes globally, Venus Williams has made Fibroid Awareness Month 2025 truly matter by sharing her story in the hope that more women realise they don't have to live with fibroid pain. Venus Williams raises fibroid awareness by sharing her own experience with the condition.(Instagram/Venus Williams)

The 45-year-old says she first experienced debilitating period pain when she was all of 16 years old. “I remember playing my first French open... Before the second round, I was waiting for my match and I was just hugging the toilet bowl. I was losing my lunch over period pains. Those are the things behind the scenes you don't see," she told SELF in an interview.

Painful periods are one of the most common symptoms of uterine fibroids, which are non-cancerous growths in or on the uterus and may lead to heavy menstruation and discomfort. Uterine fibroids are the most common benign tumors of the female reproductive system, occurring in 20–30 percent of females, most often in women aged 30–50, according to the Archives of Medical Science Journal.

Venus Williams, a seven-time tennis Grand Slam champion, did not get a proper diagnosis for her condition, which continued to impact her energy levels on and off the court.

In a TODAY interview, Williams has shared about experiencing heavy bleeding during her periods. “As bad as things were for me, crazy amounts of bleeding like you couldn’t imagine... my doctors told me it was normal. I never realized (anything) was wrong."

When she went for anti-doping tests for her sports career, Williams was found to be anemic. She initially thought it was due to Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune condition, but it was actually the excessive blood loss during periods - due to uterine fibroids - that caused the weakness.

Her excess bleeding required her to wear layers to avoid staining, and her cramps even made her throw up on many occasions. She recounts one particular training at Wimbledon in 2016 when her unbearable pain made it tough to eat.

“We had a doubles final to play next, and I was just lying on the floor in the locker room, like, ‘It’s gonna pass. It’s gonna pass’. Thank God Serena got the doctor ... and I was able to get up and eat and start playing,” she said.

It became a monthly pattern. Venus Williams says she was 37 when her doctor told her that her symptoms were “part of aging”, and not the fact that her fibroids were big and growing.

“I didn’t know that they were really big. I didn’t know that they were growing and growing and growing," she says, recounting one time when a doctor joked that her symptoms were “natural birth control".

“I had no idea what that meant. No one explained it to me. Looking back, that’s not funny at all to take away someone’s opportunity to have a child or create a family if they want to. It’s not a joke.”

While doctors suggested a hysterectomy - a uterus removal - Williams was not prepared to take that drastic step. It affected her career. “I never had enough energy most times to play a real match the way I wanted to, and, of course, it affected my results,” she acknowledges.

It was during a casual scrolling through social media in 2024 when she stumbled across a post about fibroids that said “you don’t have to live like this". She also came across a center that treated fibroids. She wanted to know more, and ended up meeting Dr Taraneh Shirazian from NYU Langone Health Center for Fibroid Care.

Venus Williams was recommended a myomectomy, a procedure that removes the fibroids from the uterus. Williams went for it with apprehension, but feels her quality of life has improved.

On supporting the cause of fibroid awareness, she says: “I’m very passionate about this at this point in time because I know that other people can live better than what I lived.”

What are fibroids?

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus. They are extremely common among women of reproductive age, yet often go undiagnosed because many women assume their symptoms are simply part of a “normal period", Dr Richa Gangwar, Senior consultant and Director obstetrics and gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Lucknow, tells Health Shots.

Fibroids can vary in size, and may be single or multiple. Some women may have fibroids and never know, while others may experience a wide range of symptoms that affect their daily lives.

Fibroid symptoms you shouldn't ignore

If you find yourself experiencing any of the following symptoms on a regular basis, it's important not to dismiss them, says Dr Gangwar.

Heavy or prolonged periods

Severe menstrual cramps

Pelvic pain or pressure

Frequent urination or urgency

Pain during intercourse

Lower back pain

A bloated or swollen abdomen

Fatigue from anemia due to blood loss

These symptoms may indicate the presence of fibroids, especially if they are persistent or worsening over time.

When to seek help

Many women normalize pain during their menstrual cycle, assuming it's just part of being a woman. However, as Dr Gangwar shares, “Pain that interferes with your ability to work, sleep, or enjoy life is not normal. If you're relying on regular doses of painkillers, using more than one sanitary product at a time, or feeling physically drained during your cycle, these are red flags that need medical attention. Fibroids can also affect fertility and pregnancy outcomes. In some cases, they can increase the risk of miscarriage, premature delivery, or complications during labor. Therefore, women trying to conceive should be especially proactive in investigating symptoms that could be related to fibroids.”

Importance of diagnosis

Early detection of fibroids allows for more treatment options and better outcomes. Diagnosis is typically made through pelvic examination, ultrasound, or MRI. Once identified, your doctor can determine the best course of action depending on the size, number, and location of the fibroids, as well as your age, symptoms, and reproductive goals.

In some cases, fibroids may only require monitoring. In others, treatment may involve medication to manage symptoms or surgical options such as myomectomy (removal of fibroids) or hysterectomy (removal of the uterus), depending on severity.

Ignoring fibroid symptoms can lead to complications such as anemia, chronic fatigue, urinary problems, or constant discomfort. The longer fibroids go untreated, the more they can grow and affect surrounding organs.