Who is Andrea Preti, and what is his net worth? 5 facts on Venus Williams' fiancé

Venus Williams has announced that she is engaged to actor-producer Andrea Preti. Venus Williams announces her engagement to actor-producer Andrea Preti after years of privacy.(AP/AFP)

Following her singles comeback at the DC Open on 22 July, reporter Rennae Stubbs asked Venus, “You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback?”

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Venus replied. “There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill.”

ALSO READ| Venus Williams, 45, announces surprise US Open return in flamboyant style

So, who is the man who stole Venus’s heart? Here are five things to know about Andrea Preti:

Who is Andrea Preti?

Born in Denmark in 1988 but raised in Italy, Andrea Preti wears many creative hats. He began his career as a fashion model before pivoting to acting and directing.

He trained at New York’s Susan Batson Academy. In 2014, Preti’s breakout came with the indie film One More Day, which he wrote, directed, and starred in.

Andrea Preti had a hand in everything from TV to reality shows

Preti appeared in the popular TV drama A Professor and, more recently, in the 2023 drama Temptation. He’s also dabbled in reality TV, including the Italian version of The Mole (La Talpa).

Andrea Preti's net worth

Though his earnings don’t come close to Venus’s $95 million empire, Andrea's estimated net worth stands around $1 million, with work spanning modeling, acting, writing, and producing.

Andrea’s been cheering for Venus on and off the court

Andrea is often seen courtside, celebrating her victories with quiet pride. After her doubles win at the DC Open, he shared a heartfelt post: “So happy to see you smile again.”.

ALSO READ| Tennis-Fire still burns as Venus Williams becomes oldest WTA match-winner since 2004

Andrea and Venus' love story began on the sea

Venus and Andrea’s romance bloomed in July 2024 during a boat ride off Italy’s Nerano coast. Gossipy fans started noticing diamond ring in Rome by early 2025 and everyone figured out the rest.