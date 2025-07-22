Venus Williams, 45, announces surprise US Open return in flamboyant style

Venus Williams, 45, is set to make a grand return to the US Open, scheduled between August 24 and September 7. The tennis superstar is the latest addition to an already star-studded mixed doubles field. Venus Williams participates in a press conference after winning women's doubles match against Eugenie Bouchard and Cleave Ngounoue (not pictured) during day 1 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 (Getty Images via AFP)

Several big names have already confirmed their participation in the US Open mixed doubles draw. Notable pairings include Emma Raducanu with Carlos Alcaraz, and Emma Navarro with Jannik Sinner — duos that fans are eager to see in action. A fresh announcement has now confirmed that WTA legend Venus Williams will join the lineup, marking her return to Grand Slam tennis following a recent comeback to the professional tour. The two-time US Open singles champion and two-time doubles titleholder will partner with fellow American Reilly Opelka.

Venus, a dominant force in tennis through the 1990s and 2000s alongside sister Serena, is targeting a spot in the mixed doubles draw, which now offers a £750,000 prize pool following a major revamp.

Her US Open return has been the subject of speculation for some time. After a 16-month break from the tour, Venus is scheduled to appear at the Washington Open this week, competing in both singles and doubles.

Speaking on her return, Venus said: “Most of the time I don't [take up the offer to play as a wild card]. But this time I had been hitting the ball. And of course, I love the game and the hard courts — it's my favorite surface, what I feel comfortable on. So, all those different factors.”

“I definitely feel I'll play well. I'm still the same player. I'm a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand. So it's about hitting big and actually putting it in. So this will be my effort: put it in the court. That's my main goal.”

Also confirmed for the draw is British star Katie Boulter, who will partner for the first time with fiancé and world No. 13 Alex de Minaur. The couple had initially been declined entry but will now debut as partners in New York.

Earlier this summer, De Minaur had hinted at their hopes to play together: “We're definitely going to be keen to try and play if they allow us to. If that's an option, we'd definitely be keen. It's not really the normal set of rules — obviously, it's incredibly early for them to already have a cut-off.”

They join a glittering list of mixed doubles pairs: Naomi Osaka with Nick Kyrgios, Iga Świątek with Casper Ruud, Madison Keys with Frances Tiafoe, Aryna Sabalenka with Grigor Dimitrov, and Elena Rybakina with Taylor Fritz. Rising star Mirra Andreeva will team up with Daniil Medvedev, while Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul form a strong all-American duo. Home favorites Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton are also expected to draw big support.