Shloka Mehta wows in modern ethnic look with glittering diamond jewels at a wedding with her mom. See pic

The badi bahu of the Ambani family, Shloka Mehta, recently attended wedding festivities with her mother, Mona Mehta. Celebrity mehndi artist Veena Nagda shared the picture of the mother-daughter duo from the celebrations on Instagram. Shloka Mehta attends wedding with her mom, Mona Mehta.

In the post shared on November 13, Shloka can be seen posing with Mona Mehta and Veena Nagda. She wore a beautiful, yellow modern ethnic ensemble adorned with intricate embroidery. Let's decode her look:

Shloka Mehta's modern ethnic fashion

Shloka's yellow ensemble features a long ethnic jacket worn over a matching yellow silk dress. The overcoat is the highlight of her look, decked with sequin embroidery, detailed and colourful appliqué work, beaded tassel embellishments on the borders, golden patti work on the trims, and heavily embroidered patti-work borders.

Additionally, the jacket features a round neckline, an open front, a drop-shoulder design, a relaxed silhouette, full-length bell sleeves, and a full-length hem.

The styling

The Ambani family is known for their extensive personal jewellery collection, which ranges from glittering diamond necklaces to exquisite emerald and sapphire pieces. To accessorise her yellow ensemble, Shloka chose stunning pearl and diamond jewellery. She wore a choker necklace with matching jhumkis and bracelets.

Meanwhile, for her hairdo, Shloka opted to simply leave her tresses loose, with a centre parting and a few strands pinned to the back. Lastly, for the glam, she chose darkened brows, brown eyeshadow, a glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, a beaming highlighter, and lightly mascara-coated lashes.

Who is Shloka Ambani?

Shloka Ambani is married to Akash Ambani, the eldest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. They tied the knot in 2019. Shloka and Akash also have two kids – a son, Prithvi, and a daughter, Veda.

Daughter of Indian businessman Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, she is an accomplished businesswoman and philanthropist, having co-founded the social enterprise ConnectFor.