Isha Ambani co-hosts Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour in New York dressed in a simple, figure-snatching ensemble

On November 10, Isha Ambani joined fashion designer Zac Posen, Anna Wintour, and Chloe Malle to co-host the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner at The Crane Club in West Chelsea, New York City. Isha Ambani arrives at the GFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner.

For the occasion, Isha slipped into a figure-snatching, deep purple wine shade ensemble. The Reliance Retail head was all smiles as she arrived at the gala dinner, where the winner of the 21st annual CVFF will be announced. Let's decode Isha's simple yet eye-catching look.

Isha Ambani's outfit for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner

Isha's deep purple ensemble features a corseted blouse, blazer, and skirt, styled with striking yet minimal additions. The top features an inverted neckline, structured boning snatching her waist into place, and a bodycon fit.

As for the blazer layered over the blouse, it has padded shoulders, a front button closure adorned with a dazzling stone, a cropped hem, full-length sleeves, and notch lapel collars.

She completed the ensemble with a matching skirt featuring a low waistline, a pencil silhouette, a slit on the back, an ankle-length hem, and a figure-skimming fit. A matching belt with a bedazzled buckle rounded off the look.

How did Isha Ambani style the ensemble?

Known for their exquisite collection of jewels, the Ambani ladies, including Isha Ambani, are often seen flaunting some trendsetting pieces. However, for this gala dinner, Isha ditched all jewels and kept the aesthetic minimal.

She rounded off the look with black pumps, centre-parted loose tresses styled in a sleek do, and for the glam, she chose feathered brows, soft pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and beaming highlighter.

Isha Ambani's stunning outfit at the Vogue event. (Google Gemini)

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. She has two other siblings, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Isha is the Executive Director of Reliance Retail. She is married to Anand Piramal, with whom she has twins, Aadiya and Krishna.