Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Isha Ambani shows off blinding ruby and diamond necklace as she gets ready for this year's Diwali in unseen video: Watch

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 12:44 pm IST

During Diwali, Isha Ambani showcased a vibrant green silk saree paired with exquisite ruby and diamond jewellery, highlighting her impressive collection.

The Ambani family's jewellery collection is an extensive and extravagant assortment of priceless pieces, featuring custom creations and historic items. This year, for Diwali celebrations, Isha picked statement pieces from her personal collection, wowing the internet.

Isha Ambani's jaw-dropping necklace for Diwali 2025.
Isha Ambani's jaw-dropping necklace for Diwali 2025.

Also Read | Isha Ambani dazzles in red birthday dress as she poses with husband Anand Piramal; don't miss the gemstones on his shirt

On October 27, celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni shared a video in which she can be seen applying makeup on Isha for the Diwali festivities. “Diwali with the most beautiful Isha Ambani,” Namrata captioned the post.

For the festivities, Isha wore a colourful silk saree custom-designed by the clothing label Swadesh and ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Though the saree looked regal, it was Isha's jewellery that stole the show. Let's decode her look:

Decoding Isha Ambani's exquisite jewels

Isha paired her ethnic saree look for this year's Diwali festivities with ruby, diamond, and pearl-adorned jewels. She wore an exquisite necklace featuring a flower-shaped centre-piece diamond, surrounded by ruby and diamond stones, along with pearl adornments. She complemented the necklace with matching statement earrings and ruby-adorned bracelets, proving maximalism will never be out of fashion.

Silk saree and dewy makeup:

As for Isha's ensemble, she wore a green silk saree with Bandhani pattern and gold brocade embroidery on the borders, which were also adorned with intricate gold zari work. She paired it with a contrasting, bright red and green-coloured blouse featuring a plunging neckline and embellished gold zari work on the half-length sleeves.

As for Isha's glam, Namrata opted to give her darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, mauve-tinted smoky eyeshadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, glossy pink lip shade, and a cream liner on the lower waterline. Lastly, for her long, silky tresses, Isha chose a centre-parted, half-updo featuring twisted and braided crown braids.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She recently celebrated her birthday with her twin brother, Akash Ambani. She is married to Anand Piramal, and they have two kids. The couple became parents to twins, Aadiya and Krishna in December 2022.5

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Isha Ambani shows off blinding ruby and diamond necklace as she gets ready for this year's Diwali in unseen video: Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On