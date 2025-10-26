Isha Ambani dazzles in red birthday dress as she poses with husband Anand Piramal; don't miss the gemstones on his shirt

Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani celebrated their birthdays in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The sister-brother duo hosted a grand, private bash for their close friends and family, which also included a stunning drone show. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal celebrate her birthday in Jamnagar.

Also Read | Anant Ambani weight loss coach shares 'lazy' workout hacks for strong abs with 5 simple exercises you can do lying down

Now, pictures of Isha's dazzling birthday look from the party are out, and she looks gorgeous. The entrepreneur wore an embellished blouse and skirt set for her birthday celebrations. Let's decode her look.

Birthday girl Isha Ambani dazzles in red

On October 25, Isha Ambani's makeup artist, Bianca, shared pictures from the birthday celebrations on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to the kindest and loveliest.” The photos show Isha dressed in a red, sequin-embellished blouse and skirt set. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label called Saloni.

According to the Instagram page Bollywood Celebrity Style, the blouse is called the Venyx Camille Crop Top, and is worth $444 (approximately ₹38,994). Meanwhile, the skirt is called the Aidan Venyx Skirt in Scarlet with Sequin Embroidery, and it costs $1,084 (approximately ₹95,201).

Decked in shimmering crystals and sequin embellishments, the blouse features a plunging V neckline, full-length balloon sleeves, and a cropped hem that showcases the midriff. With matching adornments, the skirt comes with a high-rise waistline, a fitted silhouette, a frilled hem, and an ankle-length hem.

Decoding the styling

Isha styled the ensemble with statement diamond earrings, a massive diamond ring, and red stilettos to match her birthday dress. As for her tresses, she left them loose in a side parting, styled with soft waves.

Lastly, for the makeup, she chose darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, muted smoky eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and brown lip shade.

Meanwhile, Anand Piramal complemented his wife in an all-black attire. He wore a black dress shirt and straight-fit pants paired with black dress shoes, a leather belt, and a luxurious diamond-encrusted watch. Lastly, the red gemstones adorned on the front of his shirt adorably matched his look with Isha Ambani's birthday dress.