Anant Ambani weight loss coach shares 'lazy' workout hacks for strong abs with 5 simple exercises you can do lying down

Feeling lazy? You're not alone. Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa's got you covered with a killer abs workout you can crush from the comfort of your own home – no gym needed. But don't be fooled, it's tougher than it sounds, so give it a go and feel the burn. Here's something you're going to love: a total-body workout you can do at home when you're feeling a little lazy (it happens to the best of us). (Freepik)

Get ready to sweat without leaving your home

Vinod, who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani on their weight loss journeys, took to Instagram on October 9 to share an instructional fitness video demonstrating simple abdominal exercises that can be performed even when you are feeling unmotivated or stiff, calling it a 'lazy abs' workout.

Vinod said, “Today, we are going to perform lazy abs. Yes, lazy abs. Even though you're not in the mood, your body is stiff, and you don't feel like doing anything, you can also perform this type of simple abdominal exercise and do at least something and feel satisfied that you did something. So let's start.”

Vinod began by showing how to position yourself on a mat with your feet against a wall, and speaking about the importance of relaxation and close proximity to the wall. He showed specific movements like reaching toward the wall with knees bent and performing variations where the legs are wider or kept together. Throughout the clip, he demonstrated how you can use your hands to support your head and neck while executing crunches and cross-body reaches, focusing on engaging the lower abdomen.

Exercise 1

Vinod said as he showed how to do 'table top position wall crunch', “First kick this way against the wall. Sit down. Go close to the wall. Just keep your legs like this (raised against the wall). Just relax your body. Take it (legs) as close as possible (to the wall) in this way. Keep your knees bent first. Relax. And keep your hands up. Push your lower back. Knees close. and try to reach here (touch the wall with your hands). One, two, three. Inhale. Exhale.”

Exercise 2

Demonstrating how to do 'table top position wide leg crunch on wall', he said, “Now keep your legs wider. And here is a leg up. Chin on chest. Push your lower belly. Try to reach the wall.”

Exercise 3

Showing how to do 'table top position on wall single hand-toe reach', Vinod said, “Keep your legs together. One hand behind the head. Your neck and one hand up. Try to reach one side. Do the same on the other side. Hand up, neck up, shoulder up.”

Exercise 4

While doing 'tabletop position wall cross crunch,' he said, “Legs together. Lift your neck. Lift your shoulder. Lift your hand. Try to do a cross (touch left knee with right hand and vice versa). Then, do the same on the other side: Hand up, leg up, shoulder up, and long inhale.”

Exercise 5

Sharing how to perform 'table top position on wall alternate toes reach, Vinod added: “Leg up. Shoulder up. Keep your hands here (parallel to your legs). Try to reach (the wall).”

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.