Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani's fitness trainer reveals if working out on empty stomach is helpful for fat loss or harmful

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani on their weight loss journeys, answered the question of whether it is acceptable to exercise on an empty stomach in his July 2 Instagram post. Vinod spoke about two prevailing theories regarding pre-workout and post-workout nutrition. Also read | Anant Ambani's fitness trainer says simple movements like ‘sitting cross-legged, squatting’ can improve joint health Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa had Anant Ambani on a strict diet during his weight loss journey. (Instagram/ anantambanifc and thevinodchanna)

Does empty stomach workout burns fat fast?

Vinod said that the first theory is favoured by bodybuilders and focuses on pre-workout meals for energy to enhance performance and lift heavier weights, and post-workout meals for faster recovery. He shared that the second theory, often adopted by people with higher body fat and less daily movement, incorrectly assumes that working out on an empty stomach will immediately burn fat.

In the video he posted, Vinod corrected this misconception by explaining that fat burning usually occurs after more than an hour of exercise, once the body's temperature has risen sufficiently. Ultimately, the choice to work out on an empty or sufficiently filled stomach depends on a person's lifestyle and specific fitness goals, he added.

The caption of the post read: “Should you work out on an empty stomach? Celebrity fitness expert Vinod Channa reveals the truth about fasted workouts — is it helpful for fat loss or harmful for energy levels? Don't miss this game-changing advice before your next session.”

Bodybuilder's approach to eating before workout

In the accompanying video, Vinod said in Hindi: “There are two theories in this regard – one is for a bodybuilder, and the second is for other people. Bodybuilders say pre-workout (meal) is for energy and post-workout is for recovery. Meaning, the first meal they have gives energy, so they can perform much better than their usual performance. Because that gives you good energy to perform or lift heavier weights. And if you eat after a workout, it helps you with recovery. Due to this, results come fast. But some people have more fat and don't have movement during the rest of the day. Those people think that if we work out on an empty stomach, it will burn fat and body will utilise it for energy by melting the fat. But it doesn't happen like that.”

When does fat loss actually happen?

He explained, “Fat melts only when you work out for more than one hour. When the body's temperature rises, the fat loss process starts. So, the fat loss process mostly happens by performing for a long time. So whether you work out on an empty stomach or work out after eating something, this specifically depends on your lifestyle and your target; you should select according to that.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.