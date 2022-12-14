6 superfoods for faster muscle recovery

While it is essential to keep your body moving and following consistency in your workout routines. It is also important to take required rest periods to allow your body to heal itself and regain its composure. When you are regularly engaging in physical activity, muscle injury and recovery come as a part and parcel, however, they should never pose a long-standing excuse to cut yourself off from living a healthy lifestyle. Lucky for you, there are food items you can include in your diet to promote faster muscle recovery so you can get back to your workout routine swiftly yet smoothly. The beauty of these food items is that they can all be easily procured from your local market without burning a major hole in your pocket. (Also read: 5 muscle-building red flags you must know )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhinav Mahajan, Certified Personal Trainer and Sports Nutritionist, suggested six superfoods to add to your diet for faster muscle recovery.

1. Spinach

Spinach is loaded with health benefits and a must-have post-workout food(Unsplash)

There’s a reason why Popeye the Sailor was obsessed with this superfood. Spinach contains approximately of 5 grams protein in a cup-sized quantity. It is also packed with anti-inflammatory vitamins like A, B and C. Making it a must-have post-workout food. And there's a variety of ways in which you can consume spinach. From pesto pasta to good old sabzi, you can also include this superfood in vegetable smoothies for easy digestion.

2. Watermelon

Watermelon with its 92% water composition, makes for the perfect post-workout snack or drink as it is great for hydration. (Unsplash)

Watermelon is one of the favourite post-workout food that countless fitness experts swear by. When you work out, if you’re doing it right, you will sweat, which is why you need to rehydrate later on. And, Watermelon with its 92% water composition, makes for the perfect post-workout snack or drink as it is great for hydration. It also contains vitamin which helps with inflammation as well as other essential vitamins and minerals which aid muscle recovery.

3. Bananas

Bananas are anyway one of the favourites among fitness freaks as it is packed with iron and vitamins.(Pixabay)

Bananas are anyway one of the favourites among fitness freaks as it is packed with iron, and contain fibre, potassium, folate, and antioxidants, such as vitamin C. It’s no secret that they have long been known to promote muscle recovery. They not only contain carbs, which help replenish glycogen levels but also, potassium which is an electrolyte that your body loses when it sweats and it’s crucial for your heart health.

4. Fish

Consuming fish regularly is exceptionally good for healing inflammation, and it serves as a great source of protein. (Pixabay)

One of the best muscle recovery foods. Fish contains high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids. Consuming fish regularly is exceptionally good for healing inflammation, and it serves as a great source of protein. Some of the best fish varieties that you can include in your diet to promote muscle recovery are fatty fish like Rohu, Hilsa, Bangda, and Paplet.

5. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits contain massive quantities of Vitamin C, which is known to promote the healing of muscles and reduce inflammation.(Shutterstock)

Citrus fruits contain massive quantities of Vitamin C, which is known to promote the healing of muscles and reduce inflammation. It also helps to maintain your bone health and integrity. Soft tissues, like that of your throat, are also known to benefit tremendously from Vitamin C. Some of the best citrus fruits you can include in your diet are tomatoes, kiwi, grapefruit, passionfruit, and oranges.

6. Turmeric

A pinch of turmeric mixed in a warm glass of milk is easily the best muscle recovery beverage you can consume.(Pixabay)

Now, this isn’t exactly a food, it’s a spice. But, well over a thousand years of Ayurveda have proven the incredible benefits of turmeric. What is today known as turmeric latte has for the longest time been a staple in the Indian diet. A pinch of turmeric mixed in a warm glass of milk is easily the best muscle recovery beverage you can consume. It not only serves as an antiseptic, but it also has amazingly powerful anti-inflammatory properties. You can also add it to soups, curries, and smoothies as well.

The task of improving and maintaining your health when you’re working out isn’t always easy. Hence, the need to balance the demands of your workouts with the condition of your body. And, getting the balance wrong can mean extended amounts of time away- days, weeks, or even months of recovery from muscle injuries. It can also mean slow recovery from your everyday exercises and workouts, hence, translating into a disruption causing hurdles in your routine lifestyle.

By including more muscle-recovery foods in your diet, you are consciously providing your body with what it needs to function at its best and thereby, lead a full and healthy lifestyle.

