Eating habits you should adapt to maintain your nutrition level and healthy lifestyle

To age healthy, it is extremely important to take care of what we eat because as we age, the metabolism slows down and the calorie requirements decreases but the nutrient requirements remain the same and as the age increases, we need to take a high-fiber diet to help us control diabetes, weight issues, cholesterol issues as well as heart issues. A balanced diet containing a sufficient number of fruits and vegetables and whole grains gives us a good amount of fiber which is very good for controlling weight and cholesterol and is also considered cardio-protective and heart-friendly.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sreyashi Moitra, Nutritionist and Member of Dietetic Advisory Board at Herbalife Nutrition India, highlighted, “India's nutritional status is diverse and undernutrition, overnutrition and imbalanced nutrition are still prevalent. The two major neglected nutrients in our diet are protein and dietary fiber. Protein not only helps in keeping us full, but also helps in building and maintaining muscle mass, a key component in various cells, hormones and enzymes in the human body. On the other hand, dietary fiber is essential to keep your gut healthy. To make a shift and maintain a healthy lifestyle, 'balance' is the key. Remember, no nutrient is bad and nothing good in excess is beneficial too. It is time we take a step back from fad diets and unrealistic goals and think of healthy food or nutrients as an opportunity to nourish our bodies.”

With mindless food trends reaching alarming heights, Niyati Naik, Clinical Dietician at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, insisted that adapting to healthy eating habits has become the need of the hour. She advised, “Portion control in a well-balanced diet coupled with exercise is the key. A perfect amalgamation of all food groups without making one the hero while endlessly criticizing the other needs to stop. All meals should include a good amount of protein followed by complex carbohydrates, fiber and healthy fats to maintain the correct nutrition level. Hydration, sleep and physical activity are the other important factors to consider for a healthy and happy lifestyle.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Varsha Gorey, Senior Clinical Dietitian, HOD, Dietetics Departments at Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, revealed 10 eating habits one should adapt to maintain a healthy lifestyle:

1 teaspoon of salt

2 spoons of sugar

3 teaspoons of oil

4 meals a day

5 colours of vegetables and fruits i.e. green, white, yellow/orange, red and purple. Intake of these fruits and vegetables provides an adequate amount of dietary fibres, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which helps to prevent many diseases

6 days of exercise (average 25-30 minutes of exercise)

7 hours of sleep

8-9 glasses of water but water is something which every body type has to adapt in a certain way. In certain clinical conditions, there are some restrictions on fluid intake whereas in some conditions more water consumption is advised. So these are the general principles for good health.

10 hours of the food gap. This gap is essential because in this gap the digestion, absorption and utilization of food happen in a much better way.