Fitness expert shares what actually works for fat loss on Andrew Huberman's podcast: ‘What you eat matters more’

Andrew Huberman, a professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology, interviewed nutrition and fitness expert Alan Aragon on his July 7 podcast to unpack the science behind fat loss, fasted training, and the most effective workout strategies. (Also read: Andrew Huberman shares ‘total’ fitness program to achieve strength, endurance and speed in just 60 minutes a day ) Fitness expert Alan Aragon discusses the benefits of fasted training for fat oxidation with Andrew Huberman. (Youtube/@hubermanlab)

Does fasted training burn more fat

Discussing the best approach to weight loss, Huberman raised questions around fasted workouts, cardio vs resistance training, circuit training, and whether intermittent fasting windows like 4, 6, or 8 hours actually work.

Alan explained, "Picture this: two people eating the exact same diet, identical macros, same food selection, everything, by the end of the day. Imagine this as a study where one group trains in a genuinely post-absorptive fasted state, meaning 8 to 10 hours without eating. That fasted group will burn more fat during their training session."

He added, "They burn more body fat and more intramuscular fat. Their net fat oxidation during exercise is higher compared to the group that ate breakfast, who are essentially burning their breakfast during the workout. So yes, the fasted group burns more fat during training."

Does that fat loss add up by day’s end

However, Alan pointed out, "But keep in mind, both groups consume the same amount of food throughout the day. The group that ate breakfast will naturally eat less later in the day, usually one less meal or smaller portions. This means their fat oxidation will increase later in the day."

He concluded, "When you look at the entire day, it balances out. The key takeaway is that fasted training burns more fat during the workout, but that's just a snapshot of time within the full day's metabolism."

