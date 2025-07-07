Want to lose weight? This one simple daily habit can make morning workouts more effective

If you are looking to shed some weight, getting your workout done first thing in the morning might be your best bet, but it only works if you are sleeping right. According to new research, early morning exercise can support weight loss and improve mental and physical health, but it hinges on one simple thing: proper rest. Research shows morning exercise may enhance weight loss and health, contingent on sufficient sleep.(Representative Image: Pexel)

A recent study published in the journal Obesity tracked 5,285 adults as part of the CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, as reported by Fox News. It found that people who exercised between 7 am and 9 am had lower body mass index (BMI) and smaller waist sizes compared to those who worked out later in the day. The study suggests people who work out in the morning may also have a lower risk of obesity.

Fitness trainer Alissa Mosca, with Planet Fitness in New York, said morning workouts are a "great way" to start the day. "When the day begins with a morning workout routine, the body releases multiple different chemicals, which aid in our overall functionality," she told Fox News Digital.

Also Read: What is the ‘fridge cigarette’ trend? Gen Z’s Diet Coke habit explained

Why sleep makes or breaks your fitness goals

Getting up early for a workout is great, unless you are cutting into your sleep. Todd Anderson, a sleep and wellness expert and co-founder of Dream Performance & Recovery in Nashville, believes sleep should never take a backseat.

The first couple of hours of exercise in a week are “insanely impactful," he said. And it doesn’t have to be intense. "Our bodies are meant to move. Getting two hours of movement or exercise in a week should be very high on the priority list," Anderson explained.

But when sleep is sacrificed for early gym time, that is when things go downhill. "When it comes down to body composition and weight loss or just fitness in general, you'll probably have a better outcome from that hour of sleep when you're already at a pretty decent level of activity," he said.

Also read: TikToker reveals three benefits of ‘skinny privilege’ she learnt after shedding 170 pounds

Recovery is essential

Seven to eight hours of sleep is key for proper muscle repair, Mosca shared. This means winding down at night and limiting screens is essential for early morning fitness success.

"Getting on a regular sleep schedule, unwinding earlier, putting the electronics down, and focusing on calming the mind will allow someone to recover faster, have more energy in the morning, and release those happy brain chemicals that make us feel accomplished," she added.

FAQs

1. Is morning exercise good for weight loss?

Yes, research published in the journal Obesity found that exercising between 7 am and 9 am is linked to lower BMI, smaller waist sizes, and a reduced risk of obesity.

2. Does sleep affect your fitness and weight loss goals?

Absolutely. Experts stress that sleep is crucial for both muscle recovery and weight management.

3. How much sleep is needed to support morning workouts?

To support early exercise, you should aim for 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep each night.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.