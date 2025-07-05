TikToker reveals three benefits of ‘skinny privilege’ she learnt after 170-pound weight loss

A Colorado-based woman, who has lost more than half of her body weight in four years, has opened up about the major difference in her quality of life and how she is now treated by people around her. Krista, who is in her 30s, went from 298 pounds to 130 pounds, dropping nearly 170 pounds of excess weight without anti-obesity shots, New York Post reported. A TikToker has revealed three benefits of "skinny privilege."(UnSplash)

Decoding Krista’s weight loss journey

Krista is famous for sharing weight loss tips and other observations with her followers on TikTok, where she runs the FormerFattyKrista account.

In a video, she said that a big change she has witnessed since losing weight is the lifestyle habits that now is able to “get away with”. This was earlier not possible for her.

Krista said she got to know "how fake people are" after she lost 170 pounds, adding that it is "insane" to see how the world flips when a person is not fat anymore.

"When you're bigger you're invisible. Lose weight and suddenly you're everyone's favorite," DailyMail quoted her as saying.

In her TikTok countdown, Krista even highlighted three things that "skinny people can get away with that fat people cannot”.

Krista stated that after getting skinny she can choose not to go for a workout and knows that "nobody would care”. But when a person is fat, everyone has an opinion about "what you’re doing and how you’re moving your body,” she added.

Krista said that second thing she noticed after losing weight is that now she can "get away with being a b****h more than I could when I was fat.”

She believes that people automatically respect fat individuals "less because of your size”.

The third and the most fabulous effect with her new look is that Krista believes she now has the freedom to dress how she wants.

“I can wear whatever I want whenever I want,” she stated.

Krista said she now looks forward to wearing baggy and tight clothes, adding that “being skinny is the outfit.”

She stated that wearing tight outfits when you are fat makes you feel "disgusting,” as people get the feeling that "you just can’t win."

In conclusion, Krista said the “moral of the story” is that “being skinny is superior to being fat.”

