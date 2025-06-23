Can skinny people get fatty liver disease? Gastrointestinal surgeon explains why obesity is not the only risk

Are you curious about the connection between body weight and fatty liver disease? As per the American Liver Foundation, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, or MASLD, is the buildup of extra fat in liver cells that is not caused by alcohol. MASLD was previously called NAFLD, or nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. It is a common belief that only overweight individuals suffer from this condition. However, skinny people can also develop MASLD, as various factors like genetics, diet, and metabolic health play crucial roles. You may be surprised to learn that metabolic syndrome affects even those at a normal weight, often due to issues like insulin resistance. You can get Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease irrespective of your body type.(Adobe Stock)

Additionally, some individuals may be genetically predisposed to accumulating fat in their liver. Age, gender, and hormonal conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or thyroid disorders are also risk factors for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It is essential to recognize that fatty liver disease doesn't discriminate based solely on weight.

Is fatty liver disease only seen in overweight people?

No, fatty liver disease isn’t limited to overweight individuals. Even lean individuals can develop it due to a poor diet, a sedentary lifestyle, insulin resistance, or genetic predisposition. It’s a metabolic condition, not just a weight issue, so body weight alone isn’t a reliable indicator of liver health.

What causes fatty liver in lean individuals?

"In lean individuals, fatty liver may stem from high sugar intake, excessive alcohol, rapid weight loss, high cholesterol, or underlying conditions like diabetes. Genetics also play a strong role. Lean NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) is often overlooked, making early detection and proactive health checks crucial," Dr Swapnil Sharma, Consultant - Liver Transplant and Gastrointestinal surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

Is there a link between body type and fatty liver?

Yes, but it’s not straightforward. The doctor explains, "While obesity increases the risk, slim individuals can also develop fatty liver disease due to visceral fat, poor metabolism, or insulin resistance. Body type isn’t the sole determinant for liver health. It depends on internal metabolic factors more than outward appearance."

Is fatty liver disease just about weight?

Fatty liver is a metabolic condition influenced by insulin resistance, inflammation, poor nutrition, and lifestyle choices. Many people with a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) still suffer from it. Managing overall health, not just weight is essential for liver wellness.

How do genetics, diet, and lifestyle affect fatty liver?

"Genetics can predispose individuals to fatty liver disease, regardless of weight. A diet high in sugar and unhealthy fats, a lack of exercise, and excessive alcohol intake worsen the condition. Even stress and poor sleep contribute. Combining healthy eating with regular physical activity and routine screenings is key," says Dr Sharma.

How to protect your liver regardless of body type?

Diet, exercise and general lifestyle habits go hand-in-hand to maintain a healthy liver. Unhealthy diets high in fructose, sugar, and processed foods can accumulate liver fat, even during rapid weight loss and when using fat-burning supplements without proper guidance. Here are some tips:

* A liver-friendly diet must include fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains

* Avoid processed food and sugary drinks

* Exercise regularly

* Limit alcohol intake

* Stay hydrated

* Schedule routine health checks