Gastroenterologist shares top 3 symptoms of fatty liver: ‘Fatigue is probably one of the most commonly reported signs’

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 20, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab highlighted the three symptoms of fatty liver, including fatigue. He also mentioned one of the most common symptoms. 

Fatty Liver disease occurs when there is a build-up of extra fat in liver cells. When it is not caused by alcohol, it is called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, also known as NAFLD. Per the American Liver Foundation, it is normal for the liver to contain some fat – however, if it is more than 5-10 percent of the liver’s weight, then it is alarming and can be called a fatty liver (steatosis).

Gastroenterologist shares the top 3 signs of fatty liver you should look out for. (Freepik)
Also Read | Gastroenterologist reveals 4 best oils for deep frying so you can enjoy crispy pakoras this monsoon: Ghee to avocado oil

Therefore, it becomes necessary to watch out for the signs that you may have a fatty liver. Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and 'expert in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition', in a video shared on Instagram on June 19, listed the top 3 symptoms one should look out for to know they have fatty liver or not.

Top 3 symptoms of fatty liver

Explaining the three symptoms in his video, Dr Salhab said, “Three symptoms of a fatty liver that you should know, with the last one being the most common symptom.”

1. Fatigue

Per the gastroenterologist, the first sign of a fatty liver is fatigue. He pointed out that it is probably one of the most commonly reported symptoms in people with a fatty liver. “We think it's related to metabolic dysfunction of the liver and sleep disturbances that can occur in fatty liver disease,” he explained.

2. Pain in the upper belly

Per Dr Salhab, another symptom of fatty liver is pain in the right upper quadrant of your belly. “This can happen at random times during the day or after you eat, and sometimes it can indicate active inflammation of the liver,” he explained.

3. No signs

According to the gastroenterologist, the number one and most common symptom of a fatty liver is absolutely nothing. “In fact, most people with fatty liver have no signs and no symptoms. Fatty liver is a sneaky disease because 50 percent of people who have a fatty liver can even have normal lab tests,” he explained.

The gastroenterologist further added, “The reason why the top symptom is concerning is because it hides the fact that you have silent inflammation, and then if liver failure eventually occurs, you finally start showing symptoms.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On